LAHORE-The Emporium Mall Punjab Polo Cup 2017 will stroll into action today (Tuesday) here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground.

LPC president Irfan Ali Hyder said this while addressing a press conference to highlight the salient features this prestigious tournament. Emporium Mall Manager Kim Culley, SVP Marketing Anum Waheed, LPC executive committee members Saqib Khan Khakwani and Agha Najeeb Raza, secretary Col (R) Shoaib Aftab and others were also present on the occasion.

“The Punjab Polo Cup happens to be the oldest polo trophy being played in Pakistan, having been introduced in 1886. Ever since, this tournament has always been played at the world’s famous Aibak ground of Lahore Polo Club. This tournament will see top polo players placed in various teams in action in the week-long event, which will produce high quality polo for the entertainment of the polo enthusiast,” he said.

Irfan has revealed that top five teams have been featuring in the prestigious tournament, which are divided into two pools. Pool A consists of Pebble Breakers and Newage/Master Paints while Pool B comprises Barry’s, Army and Master Paints (Black). “The inaugural match of the tournament will be played between Pebble Breakers and Newage/Master Paints at 2:30 pm while the second encounter will be contested between Barry’s and Army at 3:30 pm.”

The LPC chief has said that after consulting with the sponsors and executive committee members, they have decided to hold the Punjab Cup final on Saturday.

Irfan thanked the sponsors for their sincere support of sponsoring the prestigious tournament and said: “I am really grateful to the Emporium Mall manager Kim Culley for sponsoring the game of knight and kings. Such wonderful sponsorships will certainly help in further uplifting the level and standard of polo in Pakistan.”

Speaking on the occasion, Emporium Mall Manager Kum Culley said: “We are delighted to support the game of kings. It is a great honour for us to host a historical trophy at the historical Aibak Polo ground. We will continue our commitment for the promotion of polo and will keep on sponsoring more and more polo tournaments in future.”

About Emporium Mall Lahore, Kim said: “Emporium is an 11-storey shopping mall in Johar Town, which is home to over 200 stores and a five-star hotel, and that’s why it is the largest mall of Pakistan.”

“It is owned by the Nishat Group and houses 200 plus international and local brands. It includes a nine screen multiplex cinema called Universal Cinemas. It also contains the country’s largest food court with a sitting area that accommodates 3000 people. Other features include fun factory park (kids play area), the bounce, banquet halls, restaurants, eateries, Hyperstar and a 110-room five star hotel,” he added.

LAHORE: LPC president Irfan Ali Hyder, along with Emporium Mall Manager Kim Culley, executive committee members Saqib Khakwani and Agha Najeeb and foreign umpires, poses with historical Punjab Cup.–Photo by Staff Reporter