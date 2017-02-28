ISLAMABAD:- Shabbir Lashkarwala won the masters event, while Ali Suria lifted the open singles title of the 4th PTBF Ranking Tenpin Bowling Championship 2017 at Royal Rodale Club, DHA, Karachi on Monday. In the ranking masters category, Lashkerwala won the third straight title and received Rs 30,000 while Daniyal Shah was second and M Fazil Maniya third. Ali Suria won the open singles category and received Rs 25,000 while Imran Bipra was second and Ahmer Abbas Saldera third. Dr Ali Mohsin won first position while Sarim Kazim was second and Faian Tariq third. Governor Sindh M Zubair was the chief guest at the final.