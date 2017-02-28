LAHORE-National ladies champion Ushna Suhail has defeated Sara Mansoor in a three-set final to clinch the Ebrahim Merchant Memorial National Ranking Tournament trophy.

In the well-fought final of the memorial tournament played at Karachi Gymkhana courts, Ushna downed the Sara by 2-6, 6-4, 6-2. Both the players played aggressive and all-round baseline game from start to finish. Sara started the match with authority and conceded just 2 games to win the first set 6-2.

World ranked player Ushna then utilized all her skills and international experience to stop spirited Sara and won the second set 6-4 after a tough contest. Ushna maintained her supremacy in the third set, where she conceded only 2 games to take the set 6-2, thus recorded a remarkable title victory.

In a statement, Ushna said: “It is my second consecutive title victory in two weeks and fourth in the past four months. I am in good shape and doing my best to further improve my game. I want to do a lot for Pakistan and its tennis, for which I I need maximum international events and sponsorships, which will help me win more glories for my country.”