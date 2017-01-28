Lahore - Despite receiving a bashing from Australia both in Test and one-day series, Pakistan head coach believes there is a little difference between the two sides.

According to sources, in his tour report submitted to the Pakistan Cricket Board, Arthur said that there was not much difference between the top-ranked Australia and bottom-ranked Pakistan. However, the coach was not happy with the results and has advised the board to tighten the screws of the players to get better results in every format.

In his reports, Arthur held poor fitness and fielding, lack of spirit, players focus on individual performances rather than performing for team and inability to execute the plans in the field as main culprits for the defeats in Australia. The coach also rued the drop catches that cost the team and selfish approach of players to play for themselves than playing for the team. Surprisingly, the head coach showed satisfaction over fast bowlers performance during the series and wrote that the fast bowlers played their role in a better way but the lack of support from the fielders affected their performances. The head coach also showed his serious reservations over the fitness of the players. Arthur has also pointed that lack of forceful players down the order who could play big shots in the death overs was another reason for such defeats. Arthur also termed the efforts to improve fitness and fielding of players insufficient.

According to the sources, the opinion of PCB’s decision makers for the inclusion of senior players in the team has changed after receiving this report. Sources said the PCB chief wanted to induct new faces rather than trying same old players again and again.

Hafiz Imran