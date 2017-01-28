LAHORE - Babar Azam broke into the Top 10 One Day International (ODI) batsmen ICC Player Rankings, jumping five places to reach the 10th spot, according to an ICC statement issued on Friday.

The 22-year-old right handed batsman racked up 100 runs in Adelaide during the recent ODI series against Australia, in which he scored a total of 282 runs.

Sharjeel Khan's 250 runs in the five-match series ? which included three half-centuries ? have lifted him 35 slots to a career-best 53rd rank, said the statement release.

Pakistan could not improve their points' position in a bid to qualify directly for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, even as there was little movement in the team rankings.

Pakistan are in danger of failing to qualify directly for the ICC's pinnacle 50-over tournament in the United Kingdom as they are sitting at eighth position with 89 points ? two behind Bangladesh and two ahead of the West Indies.

Host England and the seven highest-ranked sides on the ICC ODI Team Rankings as on 30 September 2017 will qualify directly for the event proper to be held from May 30 to July 15, 2019.

Australian opener David Warner has wrested the top spot in the rankings. Warner, who struck a belligerent 179 off 128 balls to help win the final ODI in Adelaide by 57 runs on Thursday, is aiming to continue with the superb form that has seen him score six centuries in the last 11 ODIs.

The attacking left-hander has attained the top ranking for the first time, leapfrogging South Africa's AB de Villiers and Indian captain Virat Kohli after amassing 367 runs in the five-match home series against Pakistan which his side won 4-1.

“It is a huge year for one-day cricket with the ICC Champions Trophy later this year and I am hoping I can take my good form into that tournament and help Australia lift the trophy for the third time,” said Warner, who is now 19 points ahead of second-placed de Villiers in the ODI rankings list with a tally of 880 points. “It is always a great honour and very nice to receive these accolades but from my perspective my job is to put our team into winning positions and I have been fortunate that I have been able to do that lately,” he said.

In the ICC Players Rankings for ODI Bowlers, Australia pace bowler Mitchell Starc gained two spots to reach the second position after finishing with nine wickets in the series against Pakistan, which included a haul of four for 42 in Adelaide.

Josh Hazlewood also reached a career-best 5th place after gaining five positions with seven wickets in the series while England's Chris Woakes has moved into the top 20 with six wickets against India.

ODI Rankings

Rank Team Points

1 Australia 120

2 South Africa 116

3 India 112

4 New Zealand 111

5 England 107

6 Sri Lanka 101

7 Bangladesh 91

8 Pakistan 89

9 West Indies 87

10 Afghanistan 52

11 Zimbabwe 47

12 Ireland 42

Top ODI Batsmen

Rank Player Team Pts

1 David Warne Aus 880

2 AB de Villiers SA 861

3 Virat Kohli Ind 852

4 Q de Kock SA 779

5 K Williamson NZ 770

6 Joe Root Eng 753

7 Hashim Amla SA 748

8 Steve Smith Aus 740

9 Martin Guptill NZ 735

10 Babar Azam Pak 733

Selected

53 Sharjeel Khan Pak 537

Top ODI Bowlers

Rank Player Team Pts

1 Trent Boult NZ 718

2 Mitchell Starc Aus 713

3 Imran Tahir SA 712

4 Sunil Narine WI 711

5 Josh Hazlewood Aus 672

6 Shakib Al Hasan Ban 643

7 Matt Henry NZ 641

8 Kagiso Rabada SA 628

= Adil Rashid Eng 628

10 M Nabi Afg 619

Selected

17 M Irfan Pak 583

Top ODI All-rounders

Rank Player Team Pts

1 Shakib Al Hasan Ban 377

2 Angelow Mathews SL 335

3 M Nabi Afg 332

4 James Faulkner Aus 315

5 M Hafeez Pak 313