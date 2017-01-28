ISLAMABAD - Former Test fast bowler Sarfraz Nawaz Friday lashed out at Pakistan Cricket Board and held that team management, coach, captain, players and chief selector are all equally responsible for inflicting huge damages on national team.

Sarfraz said he was astonished that all quarters join hands in putting entire blame on captain Azhar Ali but no one bothered to raise finger at the real culprits. He said though Azhar was at fault for not leading the side from the front but fielders and team management was also equally responsible. “Team’s morale was low and team management did nothing to boast that or even devise a game plan.” He said he was disappointed to see PCB’s inaction against head coach Micky Arthur despite his outburst against the team and players during the series. “If a player criticises or give statement, he is reprimanded and show cause notice on that particular player is served immediately and even former players are not spared but when a sitting head coach publicly criticise players and held them responsible for the debacle, the PCB let him off the hook. Arthur has a history of getting sacked. He was thrown out from Australian team coaching as players came out openly against him questioning his style of coaching and he was given same treatment when he was South African team national coach. I am surprised on what ground Arthur was picked to coach Pakistan. He immediately brought his own backroom staff, which further destroyed harmony of the green caps in the dressing room.”

He alleged that nobody in the PCB bothers or cares about country and all are just saving their skins and more interested in enjoying hefty perks and privileges. “Pakistan team is at rock bottom in almost all formats of the game. I am quite surprised that it was tailor-made situation for Pakistan for the first time in Australia with low bounce and pitches that were highly suitable to Pakistan style of play but team management and coach failed to take advantage of the situation.”

He also raised questions on Rizwan inclusion terming him super flop both with gloves and willow and questioned why Umar Akmal was not used as wicketkeeper and a a batsman could have adjusted in Rizwan’s place.

He also questioned Arthur’s tactics and said when Aamir was not clicking and failed to produce results, why not he was given rest like Aussies gave rest to their main strike bowler Mitchell Starc and that too at Perth, which is ideally suited to fast bowlers.

He asked the purpose of including Rahat Ali when he was not given a single opportunity in five ODIs. “At one end Arthur openly questions Sohail Khan’s fitness levels and termed he can’t bowl more than 10 overs due to fitness issues, but on the other hand, he was not used in limited overs format which is very strange.”

He said Pakistan lost badly because of poor team management, pathetic planning and lack of interest from PCB chairman, who is busy in saving his skin rather than working on improving fast declining fortunes of the national team. “If coach blames poor fielding for losses, then Aussies were also highly pathetic in the last two ODIs. It is blame game only. Nobody is ready to accept his responsibility. The time is ripe the PM must intervene now and have mercy on long suffering masses, or else things would further aggravate, Sarfraz concluded.