LAHORE:- The 45th meeting of Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Governing Board will be held today (Friday) here at the National Cricket Academy, the last meeting to be presided over by outgoing chairman Shaharyar Khan. “The meeting will take a number of important decisions for the betterment of the game,” said PCB spokesman on Thursday. It is the last meeting which Shaharyar is going to preside as his three-year tenure expires on July 31. After the meeting, the new Board of Governors will be set up and its notification will be issued on August 6.–Staff Reporter