ISLAMABAD - PTF president Salim Saifullah Khan termed Frank’s visit as very fruitful for Pakistan tennis saying it will help in convincing high-profile ITF officials to visit the country during the Davis Cup final.

Speaking at a press conference held at Senator Dilawar Abbas PTF Complex on Thursday along with ITF official Frank Couraud, Salim said: “I will invite the ITF president to witness Davis Cup final against Thailand in September, while we are highly grateful to Frank for visiting the country. Only a year back, nobody could have thought about coming to Pakistan, but the way we conduct the Davis Cup tie against Iran, it shows the world that we are sports loving nation and know how to respect international stars.

“Unfortunately, Hong Kong decided against playing in Pakistan, otherwise, people would have witnessed more action. Anyhow, the grass courts are fully ready to welcome Thailand in September and we will also host two $15,000 ITF Futures one each in Islamabad and Karachi,” he added.

The PTF chief said that there was dire need to find fresh and promising talent to represent the country at international level. “We have lot of work to do, as we have only one professional player in shape of Aisam, while we need at least 20 Aisams for representing Pakistan at international circuit. I am highly disappointed with girls’ performance in Fed Cup, who can’t beat even the likes of Iranian girls. We always provide them opportunities, but results are not even close to satisfactory.”

Salim said: “Earlier, we had only one ITF Level-III coach Kamran Khalil, but now we have another level-III coach in shape of Asim Shafique, while we have only two ITF white badge umpires, which is quite irking. With more than 200 million population, we should have dozens of white badge umpires.

We have to work on producing junior players, while there is no work at school-level at all. Off course, the task is difficult but not impossible. We have to work more on U-10 and junior levels to be able to compete at the highest level. The government has allocated Rs 50 million special grant, which we had deposited in the bank and got around Rs 3 million additional as profit and this amount will be spent on players,” he added. About next PTF secretary, Salim said the next secretary would be announced in August.

FRANK TERMS PAKISTAN BEAUTIFUL AND SAFE COUNTRY: International Tennis Federation (ITF) manager training centres and events Frank Couraud termed Pakistan as beautiful and safe country and hoped that tennis activities would return to Pakistan in big way.

Frank was off the view that Pakistan had conducted high-profile ITF Futures till 2004, but due to one or another reason, they were deprived of hosting international tennis. “Holding Davis Cup tie after 12 years gap against Iran was turning point and the Davis Cup Asia-Oceania Group-II final against Thailand in September this year will further enhance the credentials of Pakistan to host the ITF Futures.

“I am highly pleased to visit Pakistan. It is first by any ITF official in a decade and I will visit Lahore tomorrow and then travel to Vietnam for ITF meeting, where Salim Saifullah will also join me,” he added.

To a query, he said: “I would love to visit Pakistan again, as I had heard so much about the tie against Iran. People love tennis and jam-packed crowds along with ambassadors and dignitaries witnessed the match and we received highly positive report from the match referee.”

He said: “Despite limited financial resources, the ITF helps tennis playing nations with financial assistance, run coaching programmes, send ITF referees and coaches to conduct training sessions at junior level and bear expenditures, but like FIFA, we don’t have huge finances to support less privileged nations.”

When this scribe asked Frank about conducting professional tennis league like soccer and other sports, the ITF officials said: “It’s a great idea and I will discuss it with ITF president and others. We would love to watch Pakistan hosting ITF Futures soon, like they did in past. We will help the PTF to host two $15,000 ITF Futures in Pakistan in November and December this year.” Frank thanked Salim Saifullah and all others, who gave him warm welcome and said he is looking forward to visit Pakistan again.

