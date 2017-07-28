The winning captain Sarfraz Ahmed received the keys of BMW XI by a private bank today.

The gift was announced earlier by the bank in Ramzan during a show of private channel.

While talking to media, Sarfraz Ahmed thanked the nation for their appreciations. He said that the players are working hard to maintain the status of Pakistan cricket.

He said playing in cricket has always been great for me as I learn so many things from senior players.

The skipper chanted slogans on the demand of fans and also took selfies with them.

Pakistan had beaten India in the final of ICC Champions Trophy played at The Oval on June 18, 2017.