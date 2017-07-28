Garcia to play Australian PGA

SYDNEY - Masters champion Sergio Garcia will play in this year's Australian PGA Championship at the Royal Pines Resort on the Gold Coast, organisers said on Thursday. The Spanish world number five will be making his first appearance in Australia in seven years when he tees off at the European Tour co-sanctioned event from November 30 to December 3. Garcia, 37, captured his first major title after 73 failures at Augusta National in April when he won the Masters. "2017 has been exciting for me winning the Masters and I look forward to celebrating the end of the year at the Australian PGA Championship," he said in a statement. "It's been a long time since I have visited Australia but I remember how welcoming the fans were and I have been trying to get back for some time now."–AFP

Pak cueists to participate in Snooker WC

ISLAMABAD - Five Pakistani cueists would be participating in Snooker World Cup scheduled to be held in Egypt next month. Cueist Babar Masih, who is currently training in Islamabad to prepare for the Snooker World Cup, besides Naseem Akhtar, M Sajjad, M Asif and Asjad Iqbal, said: “All the players are very well prepared for the mega event. We would participate in both six red and team event. He said although they were being facilitated well, yet he expressed disappointment for not being given proper recognition by higher authorities. “Each player of Champions Trophy winning Pakistan cricket team has been receiving unlimited rewards from various platforms but when it comes to support or honor snooker, none from any platform has come forward, which is very discouraging and disappointing.”–APP

Pre-QFs decided in Pakistan Open Tennis

LAHORE - The U-18 pre-quarterfinals were decided in the Pakistan Open Tennis Championship here at the PLTA courts on Thursday. In the U-18 pre-quarterfinals, Yousaf Khan beat Nouman Aftab 6-3, 7-6, M Said beat Abdullah 6-1, 6-1, Arbab Ali beat Saad Abid 6-3, 6-2, Ahmad Kamil beat Ibraheem 6-0, 6-0, Mustafa beat Hamaza 6-2, 2-1 (rtd), M Shoiab beat Ahmed 6-0, 6-2 to qualify for the quarterfinals. In U-16 pre-quarterfinals, M Abdullah beat Faizan Fayyaz 6-2, 6-2, Nouman Aftab beat Saif Aziz 6-2, 6-1, Nalain Abbass beat Ahmed Shaikh 6-1, 6-1, Subhan Bin Salik beat Musa Haroon 6-2, 6-1, M Shoaib beat Usama Khan 6-2, 6-3 and all moved to the quarterfinals. In U-14 pre-quarterfinals, Hamaza, Abdul Hanan, Saif Ul Aziz, Bilal Asim, Shahan, Adil and Hamid won their matches and entered quarterfinals.–Staff Reporter

Pakistan beat Hong Kong in Asian Volleyball

LAHORE - Pakistan registered second victory in the Asian Senior Men’s Volleyball Championship defying a five-set spirited challenge from Hong Kong with a scoreline of 21-25, 22-25, 25-20,25-21 and 15-9 at Surabaya, Indonesia on Thursday. The green shirts exhibited their best form to outshine Hong Kong, which, after grabbing first two sets, was dreaming for a straight set success. Pakistan, which beat Iraq on Wednesday, staged a rare guard action against Hong Kong, hit back with undying spirit to register a hard-earned victory. Pakistan team captain Naseer played outstanding game. He was fully supported by Asif, who served very well and also set the ball well. Murad Jehan and Mubashar Raza also had their share in the victory. Pakistan will play its next match on July 29.–Staff Reporter

IPC minister announces Rs10m for Jabbar

ISLAMABAD – Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) minister Mian Riaz Pirzada announced Rs 10 million award for recipient of pride of performance Lt Col Dr Abdul Jabbar Bhatti, who became the 4th Pakistani to scale world’s largest peak Mount Everest. The minister ordered the PSB Director General to send summary to the prime minister in this regard. “Like cricketers, Col Jabbar is also our national hero. Scaling Mount Everest is not an easy task, so he made all of us proud and he deserves this reward.” He said: “It is our national and moral duty to honour our national heroes. Being a minister, it is my responsibility to acknowledge their efforts in the best possible fashion. We will also honour World junior snooker champion Naseem Akhtar, Asian title winner M Sajjad and others,” Riaz concluded.–Staff Reporter