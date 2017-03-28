Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Shaharyar Khan has said that immediate return of international cricket to Pakistan is not possible.

The cricket board head told media that negotiations with Bangladesh are underway but there are slim chances that the Bangladesh team will come to Pakistan in July this year.

“We are talking with the Bangladesh Cricket board but nothing has been finalized yet,” he said.

Khan further added that the Indian Cricket Board and Bangladeshi Cricket Board have allied against Pakistan on the issue of the ‘Big Three’ in International Cricket Council (ICC).

After conducting Pakistan Super League (PSL) final in Lahore, PCB was hopeful that international cricket will return to the country.

PSL Chairman Najam Sethi announced after the PSL final that a World XI will tour Pakistan in September.