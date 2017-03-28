LAHORE - Lanky pacer M Irfan has decided not to challenge Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) notice and extended his all-out cooperation to the board in probing the real culprits.

The suspended fast bowler during the second edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) admitted all the allegations leveled on him. He has decided not to challenge the notice of charge issued to him by the PCB. He assured the cricket board that whenever and wherever the board needed his help in getting any kind of information and facts regarding the spot-fixing, he would made him available for it.

The sources confirmed to this scribe that M Irfan has formally informed the Pakistan Cricket Board about it. “After admitting the charges leveled against Irfan, now the PCB will form a disciplinary committee to hear his case thoroughly. Now the committee will decide whether to take stern action against the pacer, give a light punishment or forgive him for helping the board in finding out other culprits or forgive him,” they said.

“After Irfan’s admitting his involvement in spot-fixing, now the three-member committee will decide about the fixing case, not the PCB tribunal,” the sources added.

Earlier, Irfan and Shahzaib were suspended by the PCB on the doubts but later the cricket board allowed Irfan to play the league. Later, Irfan admitted that he was approached by the bookies but he never did what was asked and also lamented that he didn’t inform the cricket board which was a sheer violation of its code of conduct. For this violation, the pacer was issued a notice of charge by the PCB and after appearing in front of PCB tribunal as well as FIA, Irfan now has admitted his involvement in the spot-fixing.

The sources said that Irfan’s confession would change the whole scenario of the spot-fixing case, as it was being expected that new Pandora’s box would open and the big fish would be hunted.