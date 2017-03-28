ISLAMABAD-Pakistan Squash Federation’s (PSF) newly-appointed honorary secretary Wing Commander Tahir Sultan has vowed not to compromise on principles and take every step to ensure Pakistan squash back on right path.

Tahir is all set to take charge from outgoing secretary Group Captain Amir Nawaz. Senior Vice President Air vice Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi has brought back Air Commodore (R) Aftab Qureshi back to Mushaf Squash Complex as Director Pakistan National Squash Academy (PNSA), a role which Aftab was assigned more than a year back, but was posted to Benazir Squash Complex, Rawalpindi a few months back.

When asked the reason of appointing Aftab once again on same role, which he held for more than a year and the PNSA had yet to produce a single player in more than 2 years, Tahir replied: “The decision to recall Aftab was made by the senior vice president, who has and plan regarding taking squash to new heights. He is the best person to answer that on what grounds Aftab was again posted at Mushaf Squash Complex.”

Replying to a query regarding top players, who are leaving the country due to step-motherly treatment by the PSF, Tahir replied: “One thing is very simple, there will be no compromise on principles. We are ready to give players over-the-moon facilities like we did in past as we provided them PSA tournaments, both home and abroad and will continue supporting them and listen to their genuine concerns, but they also have responsibilities, which they have to perform in and outside the courts.

“I am sure with top class facilities and international-standard coaching, Pakistan players will soon regain lost touch and start playing at highest level. It will also make them strong financially as they will earn much more than they are presently earning,” he added.

Tahir said they would follow PSF president Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman policies in true letter and spirit. “I am passionate about sports and particularly takes squash very seriously. With former world champions onboard, who are working day and night and always make them available for the players, we are highly optimistic about future of Pakistan squash, which is quite bright.”

He said he was regularly visiting Mushaf Squash Complex and witnessed junior and senior players training very hard there. “We have set sights on Asian Senior Individual Squash Championship to be held in India from April 26. Farhan Mehboob is our main hope, the way he is training and playing, I am sure he will beat any given opponent and succeed in lifting the title.”

“We are ready to spend hefty amount on our players, who just need to focus and play their natural game. They have beaten best in the business and they are capable of doing it again,” Tahir concluded.