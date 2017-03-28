LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Monday announced that the board would distribute scholarships for the upcoming talent. Shahryar hoped to find young and fresh talent in Pakistan and vowed to search emerging cricketers from school, college and university level. He announced to hold school and university cricket championships in this regard. The move is intended to produce educated players in the country. PCB executive committee chairman Najam Sethi said that the board had released Rs 80 million for the provision of cricket in schools and universities.