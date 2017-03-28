Ronaldo tops Messi in earnings

PARIS - Real Madrid’s Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo was the best paid footballer in the season of 2016-17, with 87.5 million euros ($95.3 million) in earnings, ahead of his Argentinean rival at Barcelona, Lionel Messi (76.5 million), according to figures to appear in Tuesday’s edition of France Football. Messi’s Brazilian teammate Neymar is on third place with 55.5 million euros ahead of Real Madrid’s Welsh forward Gareth Bale (41 million) and Argentina’s Ezequiel Lavezzi (28.5 million), who plays for Hebei Fortune in the Chinese Super League. Manchester United’s Jose Mourinho is the best paid coach, with income of 28 million euros, the magazine said. France Football said it based its figures on salary, bonuses and advertising income for the 2016-2017 season.–AFP

SNGPL three-day Annual Sports start

LAHORE – The three-day annual sports of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) started here at Wapda Stadium Ferozpur Road Lahore. SNGPL Deputy Managing Director Amer Tufail inaugurated the event while SGM and Sports Cell president Sohail Gulzar, SGM (CS) Syed Jawad Naseem, SGM Azam Khan Wazir, Sports Cell VP Waseem Ahmad, Finance Sports secretary Asif Iqbal, sports secretary Ashraf Nadeem and Adeela Marzouk were also present on the occasion. Number of male/female players from 18 teams belonging to different regional offices from Abbottabad, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Sahiwal, Sheikhupura, Gujrat, Islamabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Multan, Peshawar, Wah region, Projects and head office would participate in the events.–Staff Reporter

United FC win Mayor Cup Soccer opener

ISLAMABAD - Four matches were decided in the 1st Mayor Cup Soccer Championship 2017 at different venues on Monday. United FC beat Al-Faisal FC 2-1 in the opening match of the day with Uzair and Mani scoring one goal each for the winning side, while Hassan hit one from the losers. In the second match, Capital Youth beat Friends FC 6-5 on plenty shootouts. The match was draw at 2-2 in the normal time while in penalty shootouts, Capital converted four and Friends three. In the third match, Zeeshan FC beat Ramna FC 5-4 also on plenty shootouts. After drawing the match at 1-1, Zeeshan FC edged past experienced Ramna FC by converting 4 kicks against Ramna’s 3. In the fourth and last match, PEF Chaser FC routed Millat FC 2-0. Omer and Faisal were goal scorers. Deputy Mayor Zeeshan Naqvi was the chief guest.–Staff Reporter

Shifa Int’l team win friendly fixture

ISLAMABAD - Shifa International Hospitals Islamabad cricket team beat TeraData cricket team by 57 runs in a friendly fixture here at Muslim Cricket Ground Rawalpindi. Shifa, batting first, posted huge 307-9 on the board in 30 overs. All-rounder Tahir Akhtar slammed unbeaten 85 with the help of 6 fours and 5 sixes while Azmat Bashir contributed 76 and Shafiq Aslam hit quick-fire 26 runs. Yasir, Umer, Abid and Kashif bowled well and took 2 wickets each. Tera Data, in reply, were bowled out for 250 runs in the 28th over. Shams was top scorer as he hammered 65 runs while Omer thwarted 42 and Abid 33 runs. Tahir Akhtar ripped through top order by grabbing 6-43 while Syed Mudassar Bukhari claimed 3-34. Tahir was named player of the match.–Staff Reporter

SN National Clay Court Tennis next month

ISLAMABAD - The Subh-e-Nau National Clay Court Tennis Championship 2017 will be played here at Senator Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex from April 7. Subh-e-Nau chairperson Shahida Kausar Farooq said: “Despite getting not a single sponsor, we have decided to conduct the event through our monthly magazine Subh-e-Nau, which is an award winning magazine focuses on environment and public health related issues.” She said the players would feature in six different categories including men’s singles and doubles, ladies singles, boys U-18 and U-14. “The tournament carries more than Rs 300,000 prize money. Mahvish Chishtie will be tournament director while the interested players can contact tournament referee Shehzad Alvi.–Staff Reporter

Old Islampura Gymkhana victorious

LAHORE - Old Islampura Gymkhana defeated Lahore Gymkhanaby 2 wickets in a friendly fixture played here on Monday. Lahore Gym, batting first, scored 182 runs with Commissioner Lahore Abdullah Sunbal and Arshad Khan scoring 50 runs each. Zaeem clinched five wickets for 30 runs. Old Islampura achieved the required target for the loss of just three wickets. Arshad Fareed was hero of the day as he hammered 100 runs while Fahad Munir struck 50. Imran Bucha claimed 2 wickets for 40 runs.–Staff Reporter