Britain's former light-welterweight world boxing champion Amir Khan wants to end years of failed negotiations and finally take on compatriot Kell Brook he told Sky Sports.

The 2004 Olympic lightweight silver medalist announced this in the wake of Brook losing his IBF welterweight title to the impressive unbeaten American Errol Spence Junior at Sheffield United's Bramall Lane ground late Saturday.

Spence Jr -- who has not looked back since losing in the 2012 Olympic quarter-finals -- has been called the 'real deal' by American boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard and forced the referee to stop the fight in the 11th round after an absorbing no-holds barred contest.

Khan, who held the WBA belt from 2009-12 and the IBF version in 2011, said he would like to fight Brook at welterweight provided the latter's left eye injury was not so severe he would have to hang up his gloves.

"I'd like to fight him at 147," 30-year-old Khan told Sky Sports.

"It depends on Kell's eye, and also the dates -- there are a lot of pay-per-view fights on.

"The fight between me and Kell Brook is a pay-per-view fight. I really believe that fight next summer would make sense.

"I'm sure he's going to go into another fight that is going to be a nice, tune-up fight. Maybe next summer we could be back."

Brook's promoter Eddie Hearn said his 31-year-old pugilist could have suffered a broken left eye socket.

If it is the case it is the same injury Brook -- who had hoped to fulfil a prophecy by his uncle years ago he would successfully defend his title at the ground of the club he supports -- suffered but to his right eye in his previous bout against Kazakh middleweight superstar Gennady Golovkin.

"I think it's the same injury as the Golovkin fight but the other eye, which is unbelievable, but it was caused by Errol," said Hearn.

"No excuses about injuries or weight, he was beaten by the better man."

Spence Jr -- who is unbeaten in 22 bouts with 19 inside the distance -- praised Brook and looked ahead to fulfilling his own ambition.

"The goal is to unify and become undisputed welterweight champion of the world," said the 27-year-old American.