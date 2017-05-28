LOMDON:- After Khalid Latif boycotted the Pakistan Cricket Board’s spot-fixing tribunal, the ongoing proceedings struck another snag as former opener Nasir Jamshed on Saturday considered legal action against the tribunal. Nasir alleged that the tribunal is being run by PCB’s own men, raising doubts on the outcome of the proceedings. He suggested the Pakistani courts should hear the spot-fixing case where both lawyers of both parties should appear. He said that he was not running away from the spot-fixing investigation and is ready to face the allegations made against him.–Agencies