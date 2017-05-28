LAHORE - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) Saturday announced an agreement under which they will play a T20I apiece on each other’s home soils.

The first T20I will take place at Kabul in Afghanistan, while the second will be played in Pakistan.

“Pakistan will come to Afghanistan with a message of peace, friendship and brotherhood. And then our team will go to Pakistan for the same purpose,” said ACB Chairman Atif Mashal while addressing media in Lahore.

The move came from out of blue considering the grave security situation in Afghanistan as well as the hostilities Pakistan team may face there due to political tensions. The move would be the biggest risk to Pakistan players as one can’t compare security situation in Afghanistan and Pakistan. After successful operations against the terrorists conducted by Pakistan Army, the situation in Pakistan has improved a lot but Kabul is facing the worst ever terror wave where every other day Taliban attack and kill Afghan soldiers and policemen. It could be understand that the PCB high-ups are getting frustrated resulting into such a decision that is nothing but a sheer desperation.

During the meeting in Lahore, both boards also agreed to strengthen bilateral cricket relations through a future series between the two national teams. Moreover, bilateral series between A teams and U16 team was also agreed upon.

In an attempt to further fortify relations between the two countries, the PCB agreed to provide technical assistance to Afghanistan through training for curators, scorers, umpires and coaches.

The PCB also promised to provide its biomechanics facility to Afghanistan to test their bowler’s actions. Another important point which was agreed upon was that the PCB will work on providing a cricket ground to Afghanistan to use for their tournaments and matches.

PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan named the ground which might possibly be handed over to Afghanistan. “Whether it is Rawalpindi, whether it is Peshawar, whether it is Quetta, they will decide after taking a look at the stadiums and whichever is more convenient, they will come and use that stadium as their own,” he said.

PCB then assured ACB that they will push for an enhanced role for Afghanistan in the Asian Cricket Council and in world cricket too.

“We really value this relation,” added Mashal. “We really appreciate PCB’s support in the past. Pakistani coaches were with our team like Inzamam, Kabir Khan and Rashid Latif. They really contributed in the development of the Afghanistan national cricket team. Both boards will try our best to keep our relations positive.”

"It is necessary to keep sports and politics separate," Mashal said, adding that the meeting between the two cricket boards concluded positively. Bilateral series between A-teams and Under-19 teams from both countries will also be announced soon, the PCB chairman said.

Chairman Executive Committee PCB Najam Sethi commenting after the meeting said, "The recent positive developments in Afghan cricket are especially pleasing to PCB as it continues the long history of support by PCB to its fellow cricket boards in furthering their skills in the game".