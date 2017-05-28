Bertens retains Nuremberg title

BERLIN - Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands won Nuremberg's WTA clay-court tournament for the second year in a row after her 6-2, 6-1 victory over Barbora Krejcikova in Saturday's final. The 25-year-old Bertens, ranked 19th in the world, was never troubled by the Czech Republic's Krejcikova. Bertens needed just 56 minutes to wrap up the title without losing a single set in any of her five matches and which she adds to her victory at Nuremberg last year. Her third WTA win is the perfect build-up to the French Open, which starts on Sunday. Bertens reached the semi-finals of Roland Garros last year -- her best result at a Grand Slam tournament to date -- where she eventually lost to Serena Williams. "I am very happy, I did not expect to win this week but I did it again," said Bertens.–AFP

Gavrilova aims to overtake Stosur

STRASBOURG - Samantha Stosur's 450-week run as Australian number one will come to an end on Saturday if she loses to compatriot Daria Gavrilova in the final of the Strasbourg clay court tournament. Stosur, 33, and 10 years older than her Moscow-born rival, made the title match by seeing off China's Peng Shuai 7-6 (7/0), 6-4 while Gavrilova stunned French fifth seed and defending champion Caroline Garcia 6-4, 6-2. "I'm really hungry to win a tournament," said Gavrilova bidding to be the first new Australian number one since Casey Dellacqua held the top spot in October, 2008. "I haven't won a WTA event before, and every tournament I play I try to go all the way." On the other hand Stosur is a seasoned campaigner with many big matches to her name and it would be hard task to dethrone her.–AFP

McIlroy pulls out of US PGA Memorial

WASHINGTON - Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy has pulled out of his last warm-up event for the US Open, saying Friday he would skip the US PGA's Memorial with lingering rib trouble. The injury, which McIlroy suffered in the off-season, flared up at the Players Championship two weeks ago and prompted him to miss this week's European PGA Championship at Wentworth. An MRI exam after the Players showed no new injury, and McIlroy's agent Sean O'Flaherty told the BBC that for the world number two "all focus is on getting back to full health for the US Open". The US Open - the second major of the year which McIlroy won in 2011 - begins on June 15 at Erin Hills in Wisconsin. McIlroy has missed the Memorial, hosted by 18-time major champion Jack Nicklaus, only once in the last seven years.–AFP

Kruijswijk pulls out of Giro d'Italia

PORDENONE - Former pink jersey hopeful Steven Kruijswijk, of the Lotto NL team, pulled out of the Giro d'Italia prior to Saturday's penultimate stage to Asiago due to stomach problems. "I didn't feel good last night," said the 29-year-old Dutchman, who had dropped to 10th overall at over seven minutes behind race leader Nairo Quintana of Colombia. "It's not the way I wanted to end the race, but I can't go on." It is the second year in succession the race had ended in disappointment for Kruijswijk, who looked poised for overall victory last year before losing the pink jersey two days before the finish. On Saturday's 20th stage, his compatriot Tom Dumoulin, of the Sunweb team, will carry the torch for Dutch cycling fans hoping to see one of their own secure what would be an historic victory.–AFP

Lee, Kisner lead logjam leaderboard at Colonial

LOS ANGELES - New Zealand's Danny Lee and red-hot Kevin Kisner were in a four-way tie for the lead halfway through the PGA Tour's Colonial as an already crowded leaderboard got more congested on Friday. Lee fired a six-under 64 and American Kisner shot his second straight 67 to move into a tie with Webb Simpson (66) and Scott Piercy (66) for a one-shot lead at six-under 134. But there is no time to relax as a strong field is nipping at their heels. Windy conditions helped create logjam at top with 21 players within five shots of the leaders after the first two rounds at the Colonial Country Club course in Fort Worth, Texas. Reigning Masters champion Sergio Garcia (66) and two-time major winner and defending champ Jordan Spieth (68) are within striking distance heading into the weekend.–AFP