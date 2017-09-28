Bilal Mehmood Butt

Pakistan, today, is celebrating what can easily be called the revival of the golden days of cricket. With the World XI series hosted recently in the country, the embargo on international cricket has been lifted.

The first significant international fruition of Pakistan’s efforts came in shape of the immensely successful Pakistan Super League (PSL) held in 2016 and consecutively in 2017. The nation was glued to their TV screens as Najam Sethi, the proponent behind the event, opened the second season's finale in Lahore.

The triumph of this endeavour is enough to outshine any other achievements but it is absolutely pertinent to look beyond the dazzle to the entities, who have long stood steadfast to the dream of uplifting Pakistani cricket. One such powerhouse has been Jazz, Pakistan’s largest telecom operator boasting a market share of more than 52 million consumers.

Linked strongly with the vivacious Lahore Qalandars in the PSL and beyond, it might be easy to mistake the telecom’s association with cricket as a more recent one. However, scratching the surface reveals that strategically cricket has been one of its main and consistent platforms for the past two decades.

At a time when the nation needed hope and confidence in their heroes who were playing in foreign stadiums, Jazz carried the torch forward through its extensive sponsorship, marketing and communication plans. It led the way in the glorification of our national assets like Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar, Shoaib Malik, Umar Akmal, Misbah-ul-Haq and most recently Younus Khan.

On the local front, Jazz took it upon itself to support local cricket in all its forms by hosting cricket matches for students and the physically challenged to name a few and talent hunts such as ‘The Hunt for Heroes’ in collaboration with the PCB and 10 cricket stars.

The consistent efforts by a market leader accumulated to a snowball effect, bringing in investments by other brands and corporations towards cricket. This metamorphosis of local cricket as marketing gold led to more events being hosted nationwide; slowly and gradually pulling Pakistan towards stabilization coupled with a sense of security and confidence.

Emboldened by this sense of security and confidence, the conception and subsequent execution of the PSL came to be. Jazz was one of the first corporations to sign up with a PSL team, stamping its endorsement and conviction in the endeavour. More brands followed suit, soon after. PSL had been written off by many, before it even began to the point that Sethi’s promise to host the finale in Pakistan was scoffed and laughed at. The success of PSL brought about a seismic shift in the cricketing world toppling prejudices and dirty politics.

PSL is now a non-dismissible event on international cricket schedules and hopes are that future tournaments, in their entirety, will be hosted in Pakistan. This achievement, however, was not enough for Jazz. In the summer of 2016, it collaborated with the Lahore Qalandars and launched a massive cricket talent hunt, Jazz Rising Stars (JRS). With the objective to scout and groom grass-root cricket talent and provide international exposure, it immersed into 8 districts of Punjab and grew to be the world’s largest cricket talent hunt with more than 113,000 registered participants. Supervised by cricketing legends Aqib Javed and Mudassar Nazar, the best talent was selected from each district which went on to play against each other in a grand tournament at Qaddafi Stadium attended by dignitaries, journalists, celebrities and the media.

The top 30 were taken in by the National Cricket Academy, the top 16 were taken to Australia to play a tri-series against Sydney Thunder and Sydney Sixers. The top 4 namely Usman Qadir, Saif Badar, Muhammad Irfan Jr and Ghulam Mudassar were selected and recruited in the Lahore Qalandars Squad 2017. Additionally, unique talent fast bowler Yasir Jan was discovered, who is currently being groomed and trained by Watford Club in the United Kingdom.

The second installment of Jazz Rising Stars is currently underway and promises to be bigger than its first season. Till date, a great number of participants have given trials in Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Layyah and Bahawalpur. Jazz Rising Stars has set a revolution in motion. Motivated, other PSL teams have announced that they too will be conducting trials for aspiring cricketers. This stands as a true victory for Pakistani cricket.