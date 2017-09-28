Garcia sets sights on top spot

NEWCASTLE - Masters champion Sergio Garcia has returned to the European Tour fuelled by his bid to join Seve Ballesteros as only the second Spaniard to be crowned European number one. Garcia tees up in this week's British Masters in the first of his four remaining events on the 2017 Tour schedule. The newly-married Garcia is currently lying second and 971,868 points behind England's Tommy Fleetwood, who has elected to miss the event to be with his partner for the birth of the couple's first child. A Garcia victory in the event would bridge the gap to just 400,000 points. Garcia has confirmed he is also contesting the Italian Open in October, hosting his Andalucia Valderrama Masters later that month, and the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in November.–AFP

French flag bearer calm over Korea security

PARIS - Double Olympic biathlon champion Martin Fourcade said Wednesday security was the furthest thing from his mind as he fine tuned his training for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. Chosen to carry the French flag at the event, Fourcade said he trusted in the authorities to take all the measures necessary over concerns at North Korea's nuclear missile testing. "I'm totally concentrated on my physical preparation. We athletes are only concerned by that. We trust in the institutions concerned to take the necessary measures. I'm certainly not worried," said Fourcade, whose comments were at odds with those made by French sports minister and former Olympic fencing champion Laura Flessel. "If this gets worse and we do not have our security assured, then our French team will stay here." –AFP

Totti thanks fans for support in new life

ROME - AS Roma legend Francesco Totti on Wednesday thanked his fans for their support in his post-playing career as he celebrated his 41st birthday four months after retiring. Totti retired after 24 years with Roma at the end of last season, swapping his jersey for a director's suit, and has also started a coaching diploma. "It's been a year since I decided to open my social media account," Totti wrote on Facebook. "I wanted to be near my fans, feel your affection, make my voice heard and tell you things about myself. It went much better than I expected: you have filled me with messages and conveyed your emotions to me. I've seen your love first hand and you're helping me face this new stage of my life. Thank you everyone for your birthday wishes and giving me so many joys and emotions."AFP

German star left dizzy by din in Besiktas

BERLIN - Germany striker Timo Werner has sought medical advice after he had to come off early in RB Leipzig's defeat at Besiktas because of dizziness caused by the "deafening" noise from the crowd . "Timo had circulation and breathing problems," said Leipzig coach Ralph Hasenhuettl after the 21-year-old was hauled off on 32 minutes complaining of dizziness. Hasenhuettl said Werner went to see a specialist doctor as soon as Leipzig returned home after Tuesday's away defeat and the striker is set to play in Germany's key World Cup qualifier away to Northern Ireland next week. Werner struggled with the intense noise from Besiktas' fans at the Vodafone Arena and after ear plugs failed to reduce the din for him, he put his hands over his ears in clear distress before being taken off.–AFP