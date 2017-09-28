LAHORE:- Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Wednesday announced the names of match officials, which include umpires and referees, for supervising the Pakistan-Sri Lanka cricket series matches to be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Pakistan’s umpires Ahsan Raza and Shozab Raza, English ICC elite umpire Ian Gould and English umpires Richard Kettleborough and Nigel Llong will officiate the matches as field and TV umpires while former Zimbabwean cricketer Andrew Pycroft will be match referee for the entire series. The first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be played today (Thursday).–Staff Reporter