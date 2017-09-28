LAHORE - Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) president Lt Gen (r) Syed Asif Hasan has said the Queen Baton of the Commonwealth Games celebrations in Pakistan will portray a soft image of the country.

“Queen Baton will be reaching Lahore on tomorrow (Friday) from Cyprus and it will remain in the country for four days and its presence will help in developing a positive image of the country ideal for all kind of international sports events and activities,” the POA chief said this while addressing a press conference here on Wednesday in the presence of POA secretary M Khalid Mahmood and other officials. Commonwealth Games will be held from April 4 to 11 at Gold Cost, Australia.

Gen Arif said POA has arranged a number of programmes to mark the arrival and stay of Queen Baton in the provincial metropolis which is a historic moment in country’s sports. “Queen baton relay is an integral part of the Commonwealth Games and it travels through all the participating countries and its historic journey commenced from Buckingham palace London March this year. From Pakistan, Baton will leave for India.”

Highlighting the salient features of the Queen baton relay ceremony, POA chief said a four-member team carrying the baton will be received here at Allama Iqbal Airport. “It’s welcome ceremony will be held on the same day (Sep 29) at a local hotel and the baton will be handed over to me. On October 2, the baton will be brought to famous Hazuri Bagh Lahore in front of Lahore fort for the replay programme, which will be attended by former Olympians, legends of Pakistan sports.”

He said POA is laying special emphasis on highlighting the importance of Queen baton among youth and that is why it has arranged events among two selected schools. He said Pakistan sportsmen have won medals in previous editions of the Games and baton programme in schools will help in glorifying the achievements of the home stalwarts besides highlighting the history of the Games.

To a query, he said it is very difficult to predict at this stage that how many medals Pakistan is likely to win in the games.