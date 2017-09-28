ISLAMABAD - SSGC were in commanding position against Islamabad in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2017-18 round one Pool A match, as they scored 51-0 in their second innings on the close of play here at Diamond Ground on Wednesday.

SSGC had overall 162-run lead with all the 10 wickets still in their hands. Earlier, SSGC resumed their first innings at the overnight score of 292 runs for the loss of seven wickets and were all out for 310. Islamabad innings was folded at 189 in 67.2 overs. Fahad Iqbal hit 30, Immad Wasim 26 and Ali Sarfraz 25. Zia-ul-Haq captured 4-46, while Kashif Bhatti and M Irfan Junior got two wickets each.

In another Pool A match played at Abbottabad Stadium, SNGPL had scored 131-5 in their second innings against Peshawar. Imran Butt was unbeaten at 51. Nasir and Taj Wali took 2 wickets each. Earlier, Peshawar resumed their first innings at overnight score of 46-1 and were bowled out for 203, thus conceding 4-run first innings lead. Gohar Ali made 66. Sami Niazi took 4-50 and Shadab Khan 3-23.

In the pool B match played here at Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi had firm grip in the match against KRL, who closed the day two at 8-3, thus needing further 175 runs for victory with seven wickets still in their hands.