Karachi - In their bid to show intent to ICC and bring back top-flight cricket in Pakistan, country’s cricket board has appointed two foreign security experts as consultants ahead of the proposed World XI tour in September, this year.

PCB chairman Shaharyar Khan confirmed to PTI that Reg Dickason and ICC security consultant Bob Nichols would assist the PCB in advising on security plans for coming international matches in Pakistan.

“Initially both of them will work with us and help us prepare for the World XI tour this year,” he said.

“We have also hired them as our consultants because they also offer advice to the ICC and its member boards and the International Federation of Cricketers (FICA) on security issues,” Khan noted.

“We are hoping that these two experts after seeing the situation in Pakistan can also help convey our point of view to FICA which has in the past discouraged international players from coming to Pakistan,” Khan said.

He said at the recent ICC Board Meeting, it was agreed that the head of the global body’s Special Task Force onPakistan cricket — Giles Clarke will organize the tour to Pakistan in September where three T20 matches are scheduled.

“Dickason and Nichols will also visit Lahore to oversee what security arrangements have to be made for the three matches,” he said. Khan said that only the budget and the players who will represent the World XI were issues which had to be finalized for the tour to go ahead.

“We have been assured the World Eleven will have the representation of current players from different countries,” he stated.