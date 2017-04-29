LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Shahryar Khan spoke with reporters here Friday, informing them that Pakistan was the most affected during the Big Three era.

“I think Pakistan was the most affected by the Big Three because after accepting the formula we were unable to play the six series against India because they refused.”

Khan emphasised that the agreement to play the series against India was a legal contract. “You (India) did not honour the legal contract and since there was no development, we will file a legal case. I conveyed this to the person leading the Indian delegation.”

The PCB chairman in reference to a cricket series agreement with India said that with the Big Three abolished, all agreements would also not be valid anymore,

Terming India the richest cricket board, Khan stressed that it was not as important for them to play against Pakistan as it was for us. “Our entire development has stopped. We want to make stadiums in Islamabad and Gwadar but have been unable to do so. This is why we incurred a financial loss, more than anyone else.”

Khan added that Pakistan had wanted a change to the Big Three and was now being supported by Australia and England. “The reason for their support is that in Australia and England there is criticism of the formula being wrong.”

“Australia and England have pledged support to Pakistan’s stance on dissolution of Big-Three whereas the world’s richest cricket board, Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI), former chief Shashank Manohar took first step to disband Big-Three.”

He said: “Decisions made by International Cricket Council (ICC) in its meeting are in our favour,” adding that “there are many new things in new draft of International Cricket Council constitution and it will be presented again this June.”

According to Khan, India and Sri Lanka had opposed new proposals which were brought forward in the ICC meeting. “India opposed the proposals with the main disagreement being the financial model.”

The PCB chairman informed reporters that Sri Lanka did not have any issue with the financial model, rather with the governance. “Sri Lanka said their reservations were not given due importance nor were they entertained.”

During the news conference, the PCB chairman also announced that all World XI matches to be held in September will be played in Lahore.

The Indian cricket board was left isolated as a majority of the full members of the ICC outvoted BCCI’s position on the new proposed constitution of ICC to abolish the Big 3 model.

The only support India got in the ICC meeting in Dubai during voting on a new constitution was from Sri Lanka, that too only for the governance changes. No one supported BCCI’s stance on its stance on the financial model.

After the voting, the new proposed constitution of ICC got 9-1 approval on financial model and 8-2 approval on governance change in existing ICC structure, which means abolishment of the unnatural big-three model.

According to the newly approved financial model, BCCI’s share from ICC revenue is now cut short to around $293 million from its demand of $570 million.

OUR STAFF REPORTER