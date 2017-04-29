RAWALPINDI - Punjab defeated Sindh by 40 runs in the Cool & Cool Presents QMobile Pakistan Cup One-Day 2017 last match played here at Pindi Stadium on late Thursday night.

Sindh required nothing than a victory to stand chance of playing final against surprised package Balochistan, but when it mattered the most, Sindh were flattened by spirited Punjab and gifted chance to Federal Areas to play the final.

The match started with a huge controversy as Punjab skipper Umar Akmal termed Juniad Khan irresponsible saying he disappeared from the venue without informing anyone, while in response in a video message, Juniad said he had informed captain Umar about his problem, as he was suffering from food poisoning and doctors advised him to take rest instead of playing match. The PCB later took action and formulated a three-member committee headed by GM Domestic Cricket Shafiq Ahmed Papa along with coach and manager of Punjab team, who would submit their report as early as possible.

Sindh rookie skipper Anwar Ali won the toss and opted to field first, but his decision failed to bring desired results, as Punjab posted massive 337-9 on the board in the allotted overs. Punjab though suffered early blow as in-form Kamran Akmal was back in the pavilion at the total of 28 and soon Salman Butt followed him as Punjab were struggling at 39-2 in 8 overs. Local lad Umer Amin once again proved his worth and reminded the selectors about his class. Amin along with skipper Umar Akmal formed a solid fourth-wicket partnership of 100 runs before Akmal got out after scoring 36. But Amin kept one end intact and continued to pile misery on Sindh bowlers. He was involved in another 54-run fifth-wicket stand with Nasir Nawaz. Amin completed his second ton in 88 balls hitting 6 fours and as many sixes. Finally, Amin lost his wicket when he was playing at 111 which he gathered in 99 balls by hitting 7 fours and six sixes.

After that, Bilal Asif started smashing Sindh bowling attack and slammed quick-fire 55 off 42 balls with the help of one boundary and 4 sixes. Punjab could have easily posted more than 400 runs, but they lost hard hitting batsmen, when it mattered most in the depth overs. Leg break bowler Osama Mir was the most successful bowler for Sindh as he grabbed 4-70, while Rumman Raees took 3-46.

Chasing a daunting target, Sindh got off to worst possible start as century-maker in the last match Khurram Manzoor was sent packing at his personal score of 24 while Asif Zakir followed him soon as Sindh were struggling at 30-2. Akbar-Ur-Rehman and Fawad Alam formed a good fourth-wicket partnership of 71 runs when Fawad unfortunately lost his wicket at the score of 32. Akbar then completed his half century in 63 balls. Sindh were moving nicely before losing quick wickets and the challenge was over as soon as Akbar was out after scoring 83 off 92 balls. M Nawaz made 37 and Fawad Alam 32, as Sindh were bowled out for 297 in 47.4 overs. Fahim Ashraf rattled Sindh batting by grabbing 5-45. Umer Amin was named player of the match.

The final between Balochistan and Federal Areas will be played today (Saturday) at 3pm. The winners will pocket Rs 2 million while runners-up will earn Rs 1 million. The best batsman of the tournament, best all-rounder/outstanding cricketer of the tournament and man of the final will receive Rs 50,000 each. A total of Rs 3.4 million cash prizes will be distributed among the players and teams.