Hur grabs early lead at Texas Shootout

DALLAS - Hur Mi-Jung fired a 65 Thursday to take the early lead at the Texas Shootout, where Lexi Thompson opened with a solid 69 as she tries to put her ANA Inspiration fiasco behind her. South Korea's Hur leads a pack of seven golfers who shot four-under 67 at the annual LPGA Tour event at the Las Colinas Country Club. Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn, Australian Katherine Kirk and South Korea's Park Sung-Hyun join Americans Michelle Wie, Sandra Changkija, Marina Alex and Jennifer Song at two strokes back. Ariya, of Bangkok, had four birdies in her bogey-free first round. Wie overcame an early bogey to make four birdies on the back nine. "I was happy with where I positioned myself today, and hopefully I can go out there tomorrow morning and make some more birdies," said Wie.–AFP

Larrazabal leads China Open by three shots

BEIJING - Spain's Pablo Larrazabal will head into the third day of the Volvo China Open in Beijing with a three-shot lead after hitting a top-notch 66 in the tournament's second round Friday. The current world number 106 has done well this season, attaining four top-15 finishes and tying for eleventh place at the Shenzhen International in southern China last week. Tied for second behind him are France's Alexander Levy and South Africa's Dylan Frittelli, who hit the course record of 63 to get 11 under and catch up in the ranks. Korean Soomin Lee hit 65 to come in one shot behind. Frittelli, 26, missed three of his first four cuts this season, but has upped his game since, tying for fifth in Shenzhen. His countryman, George Coetzee, shot 69 to tie with Belgian Thomas Detry for fifth at eight under.–AFP

Ogier wins Argentina Rally superspecial

BUENOS AIRES - France's world rally champion Sebastien Ogier won Thursday night's opening superspecial as he chases a first victory at the Argentina Rally. Ford Fiesta's Ogier, 33, was 0.9 seconds ahead of British teammate Elfyn Evans and Spain's Dani Sordo in a Hyundai after the 1.9 kilometre night stage. The Argentina Rally is the only race on the calendar that reigning four-time world champion Ogier has not previously won, as he finished second last year. Australia's Hayden Paddon and Britain's Kris Meeke, who were the winners of the last two editions respectively, couldn’t perform well this time as they finished seventh and eighth in this event. Friday's programme in the fifth of the 13-round WRC includes eight specials in the mountains around Cordoba.–AFP

Yasir heroics help Huma FC score victory

ISLAMABAD – Yasir’s heroics helped Huma Football Club (FC) beat CDA FC 1-0 in the 1st Mayor Cup Soccer Championship 2017 quarterfinal here at G-8/4 football ground on Friday. Both the teams had the services of national level players. The match started on brisk pace as both the teams tried to seal early initiative. CDA could have taken lead in the 5th minute, had the powerful header of Ali not hit the cross bar, which costs them dearly, as Yasir scored a stunner in the 17th minute, which proved to be the difference between both the teams. CDA manager introduced three key changes in the second half in search of equaliser, but Huma FC defence stood rock solid and denied CDA from scoring the goal and when the referee blew the whistle, wild celebrations broke out in Huma FC camp.–Staff Reporter

LAHORE: Chief guest M Ijaz Gull, who is advisor to chairman Prime Minister task force for sports, along with sports manager Aqeel Javed Butt, poses with Lahore Police team, which won the Punjab Police Inter-range Games 2017 kabaddi championship title. Highway patrolling was second and Sahiwal Police third.