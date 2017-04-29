SOCHI:- Sebastian Vettel topped the times for Ferrari ahead of his team-mate Kimi Raikkonen in Friday's second free practice for this weekend's Russian Grand Prix. The four-time champion German and the Finn, who was fastest in the morning, made a bold statement of intent in a session that proved they are ready to end Mercedes' three-year domination. Vettel clocked a best lap in one minute and 34.120 seconds to lead the way by two-tenths of a second with Finn Valtteri Bottas third ahead of his struggling Mercedes team-mate Briton Lewis Hamilton.–AFP