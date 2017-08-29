Former cricketer of Pakistan Shahid Afridi turned down the invitation and refused to attend Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) event in Lahore on 14th Sep.

Afridi refused to attend the event while talking to the PCB chairperson Najam Sethi on the phone.

According to the reports, Afridi will take part in Afghan Cricket League and will play his first game on 11th Sep. He is the only Pakistani cricketer to play in ACL.

Nowadays, Afridi is playing 20-20 Blast in UK in which he is representing Hampshire.

Afridi refused a proposal of a farewell from the board on the basis of his personal commitments. During a meeting with Najam Sethi in Dubai on 23rd April, he was offered a farewell event but he turned it down.

Afridi represented Pakistan for the last time in World cup T20 2016 in India. He wanted to have a fabulous farewell match and was disappointed when Pakistan lost and had to come back early from the tournament.

Last year in an interview he was reported to have said that he has already played his last game and no longer wishes to play a farewell game.