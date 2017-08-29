PALLEKELE - Sri Lanka batsman Dinesh Chandimal has been ruled out of the remaining two one-dayers against India after fracturing his thumb while batting at Pallekele, his country's cricket board said Monday. Chandimal, who was playing his first match of the series Sunday, sustained the injury while negotiating a bouncer from fast bowler Hardik Pandya. "Test captain Dinesh Chandimal will be out of action for the rest of series after sustaining a hairline fracture to his right thumb," Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.