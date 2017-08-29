ISLAMABAD - Veteran Davis Cupper Shahzad Khan has booked his place in the Pakistan squad for the Davis Cup Asia-Oceania Group-II final tie against Thailand, which is commencing from September 17 here at Pakistan Sports Complex grass courts.

Shahzad played superb tennis to defeat Davis Cupper M Abid in almost 5-hour marathon match played at Pakistan Sports Complex newly-renovated grass courts under the watchful eyes of non-playing captain Davis Cupper M Khlaid and former Davis Cuppers Mushaf Zia and Inam-ul-Haq.

Shahzad not only beat M Abid 3-2 in 4 hours and 25 minutes, but also recorded 3-1 victory against youngster Muzammil to book berth in the national squad. In the first set, Abid utilized his international experience and comfortably won it 6-4. After losing the first set, Shahzad bounced back to take the second set 7-5. Shahzad was at his supreme best and in cruise control in the third set, which helped him win the set 6-3.

Just when things were looking good for Shahzad, he started committing childish mistakes, which cost him fourth set 4-6. The fifth set was anyone’s, as both the players were playing tremendously and finally, it was Shahzad who prevailed and broke 12th game of Abid to take the set 7-5, thus won the marathon encounter and place in the national team.

Earlier, Shahzad defeated young gun Muzammil Murtaza 3-1 in almost two hours. Shahazad lost the first set 5-7, but it was all that Muzammil could get from the match, as Shahazad then won the second set 6-4, third 6-0 and fourth 6-2. M Abid defeated Muzammil 3-0 with utmost ease as he won the first set 6-4, second 6-1 and third 6-2. Now Abid will take on Abid Ali Akbar for the fourth and final place on offer.

Aqeel Khan had already suggested the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) to include Shahzad in Davis Cup team, but no heed was paid by the federation. A total of three players were invited at the first phase of trials to select two for Pakistan team, who will join Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and Aqeel Khan, who were exempted from trials. Besides this, three players Heera Ashiq, Ahmed Chaudhry and Abdal Haider will represent Pakistan in the Vth Asian Indoor Games to be held in Ashkhabad, Turkmenistan from September 15.

Besides Shahazad, M Abid and Muzammil Murtaza appeared in the trials. Now, the federation’s favourite Abid Ali Akbar will play against M Abid for the last place on offer. Reasons best known to the PTF, why Abid Ali is being preferred over the local players, who played out their hearts in hot sun and brave difficult weathers, but when it comes to representing the country, the players, who had no role for the country, enjoy benefits. The PTF must inform the nation why local players are not given their due rights and why the player, who are working in USA and never bothered to play in Pakistan’s local events, are always given nod of approval ahead of others?