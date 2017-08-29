Lahore - A three-man tribunal, headed by Justice (r) Asghar Haider, will decide Pakistan opener Sharjeel Khan’s fate tomorrow (Wednesday).

Sharjeel was suspended on suspicion of five breaches of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Anti-Corruption Code. The suspended opener’s counsel had finished his remarks on July 29 and all witnesses had been heard by then.

Sharjeel was suspended by the PCB in February on suspicion of his alleged role in spot-fixing in the opening match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi. Islamabad United had registered a comfortable seven wicket win on Duckworth-Lewis (D/L) method over Peshawar Zalmi. The suspended opener’s counsel had finished his remarks on July 29 and all witnesses had been heard by then. Sharjeel’s counsel had presented cricketers Aqib Javed, Sadiq Mohammad, M Yousuf and Dean Jones as witnesses before the tribunal.

During the case proceedings, Sharjeel had confessed about meeting the bookmaker and failing to disclose his approach to the PCB Vigilance and Security Department. A decision which will be announced three days prior to Eid ul Adha might inflict a minimum ban of two years including fine on the test batsman.

Sharjeel was suspended on following alleged breaches of PCB’s Anti-Corruption Code: 2.1.1 Fixing or contriving in any way or otherwise influencing improperly or being a party to any agreement or effort to fix or contrive in any way or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of any domestic match, including (without limitation) by deliberately underperforming therein.

2.1.2. Ensuring for betting or other corrupt purposes the occurrence of a particular incident in a domestic match. 2.1.3. Seeking, accepting, offering or agreeing to accept any bribe or other reward to (a) fix or to contrive in any way or otherwise to influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of any domestic match or (b) ensure for betting or other corrupt purposes the occurrence of a particular incident in a domestic match.

2.4.4 Failing to disclose to the PCB Vigilance and Security Department (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations received by the participant to engage in corrupt conduct under this anti-corruption code.

2.4.5 Failing or refusing to disclose to the PCB Vigilance and Security Department (without unnecessary delay) full details of any incident, fact, or matter that comes to the attention of a participant that may evidence corrupt conduct under this anti-corruption code by another participant, including (without limitation) approaches or invitations that have been received by another participant to engage in conduct that would amount to a breach of this anti-corruption code.