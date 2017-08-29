Park wins LPGA Canadian Pacific Open

OTTAWA - South Korea's US Women's Open winner Park Sung-Hyun added another title to her rookie resume on Sunday with a two-stroke win in the Canadian Pacific Open in Ottawa. Four off the pace to start the day, Park notched seven birdies in a seven-under 64 to seize the victory with a 13-under-par total of 271. She was two strokes in front of compatriot Lee Mi-Rim, who closed with a 68 at the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club. Two eagles -- including one at the 18th -- boosted Lee to her best result since her victory in the KIA Classic earlier this year. Overnight co-leader Nicole Broch Larsen was in a group sharing third place on 274 after an even-par 71. She was joined by China's Feng Shanshan (68), South Korean Chun In-Gee (70), and Americans Marina Alex (68) and Cristie Kerr (69).–AFP

Hassan signed as e-Sports FIFA player

LAHORE - Muslim FC Chaman has signed Hassan Nouman as an official e-Sports FIFA player. After the signing of official contract with Muslim FC, official photograph with the club was arranged in Punjab Stadium where Muslim FC player Rafiudin Muskan presented the club’s official jersey to Hassan. Muslim FC becomes the first football club in Pakistan to step into the world of e-Sports and Hassan is the first player in Pakistan to be signed by a football club as an official e-Sports FIFA player. In past, Hassan has got a lot of achievements playing FIFA. He helped Pakistan winning the country challenge in FIFA Interactive World Cup 2014. He was also nominated for best goals of FIWC 2013 and got second position twice in goal of the tournament of FIWC 2014 and FIWC 2015. Hassan was also awarded the ‘Letter of Appreciation’ by PFF for his remarkable achievements. “I am grateful to the PFF, especially Makhdoom Faisal Saleh Hayat and Col (r) Ahmad Yar Khan Lodhi, who always encouraged me to earn honours for Pakistan at international level,” Hassan said and added: “It’s very unfortunate that Pakistan football is on verge of complete disaster after the FIFA’s final call for suspension due to the stoppage of the game in Pakistan since more than 2 years.”–Staff Reporter

Najeeb lifts Divisional Snooker title

ISLAMABAD – Najeeb Khan won the 1st RBSA Divisional Snooker Championship 2017 after defeating Atiq-ur-Rehman of Jhelum 6-5 in the final played here at Snooker Point Snooker Club, Khybane-Sir-Syed. PSB Deputy Director General Medical Wing Dr Waqar Ahmed graced the occasion as chief guest. The marathon final lasted for more than 5 hours, as both the players played superbly and were 5-all so the final was decided on the 11th and last frame. Najeeb kept his composure to win the frame and title. Najeeb was awarded Rs 50,000 cash and trophy, while Atiq received Rs 25,000 cash and runner-up trophy. Rs 10,000 each were given to the semifinalists, Rs 5000 each to the quarterfinalists and Tahir Mughal was given Rs 10,000 for playing the highest break of 134 and Rs 12,000 as well for scoring lone century in the tournament. The top four position holders were given three months sponsorship by RBSA.–Staff Reporter

AH Kardar Cup enters semis stage

LAHORE – The schools of Lahore and Sialkot have qualified for the National Inter-School AH Kardar Cricket Cup semifinals, which will be played today (Tuesday) at Muridke. Earlier in the quarterfinals, The Educators Sialkot outclassed GCM School No 2 Peshawar by eight wickets. Batting first, GCM School were all out for paltry 47 runs in 14.4 overs. The Educators, in reply, achieved the target easily for the loss of just two wickets. In other quarterfinals, Rawalpindi School team trounced Faisalabad School team by 148 runs, City District Qila Laxman Singh School team thrashed GHS Khero Jan Quetta by 178 runs.–Staff Reporter

Young Rising Star Women FC victorious

ISLAMABAD – Young Rising Star (YRS) Women Football Club edged Young Rising Star Youth Football Club 2-1 in the WHO No Smoking Women Football Tournament 2017 match played here at H-8 Football ground on Monday. Islamabad and Popo NF Academy played out 1-1 draw in the other match. In the first match, Young Rising Star Seniors beat Young Rising Star Youth, thanks to Hajra and Asmara, who scored a goal each for the winners, while Meeral scored the lone goal for the losers.–Staff Reporter