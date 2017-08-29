LAHORE - Former Pakistan cricket captain Zaheer Abbas Monday said that the World XI tour will give new identity to Pakistan cricket and will serve as an effective medium for the resumption of international cricket in Pakistan.

“It is a new beginning of international cricket in Pakistan after a long gap and definitely it will serve the cause of cricket in the country,” he said.

Zaheer praised the efforts of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) for taking collective measures for ensuring the return of international cricket in the country. “Both (PCB and ICC) worked hard together in close coordination to address this issue (return of cricket) and it is good to see that finally these efforts have yielded productive results as the World XI is visiting Pakistan to play three T20 games,” said the former batting great.

Zaheer, a former ICC president, pointed out that during his stint with games ruling body, he also encouraged and supported the moves of the PCB for the resumption of international cricket in Pakistan. He said it was unfortunate that Pakistan was deprived of international cricket during the past nine years and its cricket arenas wore a deserted look and cricket suffered a lot.

"But these dark nights are now finally over and a new era of cricket will soon begin and a full house at the Gaddafi Stadium will welcome the arrival of international cricket," he said.

Zaheer appreciated the efforts of newly-elected PCB chairman Najam Sethi for taking constructive measures for making it possible that foreign teams agree to visit Pakistan. The former batting icon said due to PCB’s persistent efforts Sri Lankan and West Indies have also agreed to visit Pakistan in coming months which will be making Pakistan cricket ‘memorable’ as watching three foreign teams playing quality cricket will have a greater impact on our national cricket.

“Cricket is a binding force and adds to national unity and brotherhood, it is the identity of Pakistan globally due to country’s excellence because of teams success in World Cup, Champions Trophy and other elite cricket events. “The resumption of international cricket will help in enhancing the confidence and experience of the players while playing in their own stadiums in front of lively crowd,” he added. Zaheer wished PCB all the success in holding the World XI tour in a smooth manner.

PCB BOG MEMBER NADEEM WELCOMES WORLD XI TOUR: PCB Board of Governors (BoG) member and LCCA president Khawaja Nadeem Ahmad has welcomed the World XI tour to Pakistan and two other foreign team including Sri Lanka and West Indies for bringing back international cricket to the country in coming months.

"It is a major breakthrough in right direction and it is going to be a defining moment in Pakistan cricket history as three foreign teams will be visiting the country in next three months and by that way international cricket will be returning after nine year in a cricket starving country,” he said here on Monday.

He said the credit of making efforts for the resumption of international cricket to Pakistan goes to the present regime of the PCB led by Najam Sethi, who worked hard on it and took trust building measures to convince the cricket playing countries to consider visiting Pakistan.

Nadeem said World XI tour has been made possible with the collective efforts of the PCB and the international cricket council (ICC). He said successful holding of the final of the second edition of PSL-2 was the 'game changer' for Pakistan cricket and Sethi put in strenuous efforts to ensure that the officials of the ICC and other boards watch the final to oversee these arrangements made for the safety and security of the finalists teams.

Nadeem said the World XI is a star-studded team, which has the representation of top notch cricketers of seven countries and its presence in Pakistan will mark the resumption of international cricket on a high note. "Lahore will be hub of international cricket activities in coming months and lovers of the game will be watching quality cricket in their own backyard,” he added.