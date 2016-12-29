ISLAMABAD - Thanks to sensational batting display by Hammad Khan and Ali Imran, Islamabad East Zone U-19 team hammered Fata U-19 team by 72 runs in a friendly 35-over match played here at Bhutto Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

OGDCL Sports Board vice president Ch AJmal Sabir, who is also chairman of Bhutto Cricket Academy, was the chief guest on the occasion, while CDA assistant director Ch Shahzad, Wasif Bajwa, Sh Azhar Hussain and others were also present there.

Fata skipper won the toss and opted to field first. The decision failed to bring desired results, as East Zone put up mammoth total of 310 runs for the loss of nine wickets in the allotted overs. Hammad played a sparkling knock of 104 runs off 66 balls with the help of 16 boundaries and one six, while start all-rounder Ali Imran also played quick-fire knock of 90 off 45 deliveries, studded with 16 fours and 3 sixes and opener M Waleed contributed 35 runs. Inam Khan was the pick of the Fata bowlers as clinched five wickets for 65.

Chasing a daunting total, Fata innings was folded at 228 runs in 32.4 overs. Bilal played 57 balls to score impressive 94 runs, hitting 15 fours while Dur Muhammad contributed 44 runs. M Sajawal bowled brilliantly and grabbed three wickets three for 54, while Haris Khan captured two wickets for 57 and Mohsin got one wicket 43. Hammad was named player of the match for brilliant batting display. In the end, chief guest Chuadhry Ajmal Sabir awarded shield and Rs 5,000 cash to Hamamd and also announced Rs 10,000 cash for the winning team.