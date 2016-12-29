MELBOURNE: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has conducted dope tests on Azhar Ali and Yasir Shah during the Melbourne Test, told Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) director media Amjad Hussain Bhatti.

The results of dope tests will come out in two weeks. Yasir Shah’s dope test was also taken last year and its result was positive due to the presence of chlortalidone, a banned drug.

Later, Yasir clarified that he had mistakenly taken his wife’s blood pressure medicine, as chlortalidone is also used to treat high blood pressure, and had no intention of using any illegal substance to enhance performance.

Yasir Shah was suspended for three months due to this violation and he also missed out of Pakistan Super League (PSL), Asia Cup and the World T20.

Azhar Ali is also in good form and scored a double century in first innings of Melbourne Test, the first Pakistani to do so.