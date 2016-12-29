LAHORE - Momin Ghee and Master Paints/Newage registered contrastive victories on the second day of the Suzuki Vitara Polo Cup 2016 here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground on Wednesday.

In the first match of the day, Momin Ghee eased past Army Colts by 6-2. Form the winning side, in-form Bilal Haye slammed fabulous four goals while Ahmed Zubair Butt and Arslan Najeeb contributed with one goal each. From the losing side, Bilal Riaz and Macelo Otmandi hit one goal apiece.

The second match of the day between Master Paints/Newage and Dollar East proved to be thrilling one and in the end, Master Paints emerged as victories after defeating Dollar East 7-6½. Both the teams played superb polo and fought for each and every goal till the end. The score remained equal till the last chukker, where it was being felt that the fourth chukker would be ended in a draw. But in the dying moments, Pakistan polo pride Hissam Ali Hyder hammered a match-winning goal to steer Master Paints to a well-deserving 7-6½ triumph.

Hissam started the match in great style and as he scored a beautiful goal to provide his team 1-0 lead in the first chukker, which was soon equalised by Andres Crispo on the pass of Sufi Amir to finish the chukker at 1-1. The high-voltage second chukker saw five goals coming from both the sides, as Dollar East slammed three and Master Paints hit two. From Dollar East, all the three goals were converted by Andres Crispo while from Master Paints, Hissam scored both the goals. In the end of the chukker, Dollar East were enjoying 4-3 lead.

Sufi Amir started the third chukker with his field goal to further strengthen his team lead to 5-3 but Hissam then bounced back in style and scored a brilliant brace to draw the blood, as the chbukker ended at 5-5 draw. In the fourth and last chukker, Hissam once goal excelled and scored a beautiful goal off 40-yard penalty to give his team 6-5 lead which soon leveled 6-6 by Andres, who converted a superb goal off 60-yard penalty. In the dying moments of the match, Hissam hammered a match-winner to guide his team to an impressive 7-6½ victory.