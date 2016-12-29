ISLAMABAD - Pakistan No 1 squash player Farhan Zaman is optimistic about Pakistani players’ chances in the $25,000 President Gold Cup International Squash Tournament 2016 starting from today (Thursday) at Mushaf Mir Squash Complex.

Talking to The Nation on Wednesday, Farhan, world number 52, said he was very satisfied with the progress of Pakistani players in the international events being held in Pakistan. “We are gaining strength with each passing event and Pakistani players’ performances speak itself. It was quite disheartening in the COAS and CNS, where local players just managed to play in the semifinals, but in the CAS International last month, both Farhan Mehboob and me played well and managed to make the final as all-Pakistan affair. It was neither my defeat nor Mehboob’s victory, it was Pakistan squash, which was ultimate winner. It is also a clear indication that Pakistan squash is on right track and local players are taking competitions very seriously.”

He said he agreed that his form was a bit up and down as he lost back-to-back finals against Farhan Mehboob, but one must also keep in mind that he was still recovering from long illness and not 100 percent fit. “I am not using lame excuses or taking anything away from the maestro Farhan Mehboob, as he is a true champion and that’s why he has obtained world number 14 ranking. I am improving with each passing day and close to obtaining full fitness soon.

“I am 5th seeded in the last $25,000 event, the PSF is going to host while Hong Kong’s Leo AU is a top seed, followed by his compatriot Tsz Fung Yip, then two Egyptians Mohamed Reda and Karim Al Fathi, while Farhan MEehboob is 7th seeded and Tayyab Aslam 8th. We are three Pakistanis in top 10, while wildcard recipient Ahsan Ayaz is 12th seed. It means after long time, Farhan Mehboob is playing in the main round of the event, as earlier, he had to play qualifying round matches to earn right to play in the main round,” he added.

Farhan said signs were highly positive for local players. “Ahsan has been creating waves in squash circles and has displayed world class squash and beat top level players in the last three events and was also very important member of Pakistan world junior team, which lifted the world junior team title in August this year.”

Farhan said he had been training hard with his father Fakhar Zaman and also being trained in Islamabad with not only coaches but also with players. “I am quite hopeful that this time too, it will be an all-Pakistan final while the interest and support of local crowd will also play role in bucking up the players. The way our crowd and sports journalists supported us in the previous event was really amazing and hardly witnessed in other countries.

“I am highly grateful to Pakistani fans, who turned up in quite few numbers and remained loyal to us, despite the fact that sometimes we fail to live up to their expectations. I request the masses and squash lovers to turn up in numbers to witness President Gold Cup matches and support local players, as their support means a lot for us,” he added.

“It is true that the competition will be very tough as top international players have entered their names, but I am sure local players like Israr, Asim, Tayyab and Ahsan besides Farhan Mehboob and me, will play out our hearts and try to win the coveted trophy for our beloved country,” Farhan concluded.