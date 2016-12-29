Shiffrin doubles up at Semmering

SEMMERING - American slalom queen Mikaela Shiffrin won Wednesday's World Cup giant slalom at Semmering to follow up her success in the same discipline at the Austrian resort the day before. And as on Tuesday, it was again France's Tessa Worley who chased the 21-year-old home in poor visibility. Shiffrin claimed her 25th World Cup triumph but only her third in giant slalom by clocking a time of 2min 09.40sec with Worley .15s adrift and Germany's Viktoria Rebensburg in third at .18. Worley did enough to retain her position at the top of the World Cup giant slalom standings with Shiffrin cementing her leading position in the race for the Crystal Globe. Olympic champion Shiffrin will be favourite to complete a superb week in Thursday's slalom, also to be held at the Semmering.–AFP

Struggling Swansea sack coach Bradley

SWANSEA - Premier League strugglers Swansea City dismissed coach Bob Bradley on Tuesday after just 11 games in charge, the club announced on its website. American Bradley replaced Francesco Guidolin in October but the Swans have won just twice following his appointment and lie second from bottom in the table. "Swansea City can confirm that the club has parted company with manager Bob Bradley," the Welsh side said in a statement. His departure comes a day after Swansea were thumped 4-1 at home by West Ham, the club's seventh defeat in Bradley's short-lived tenure. The 58-year-old took training on Tuesday but was subsequently relieved of his duties, less than three months after taking over. "We are sorry to lose Bob after such a short period of time," said Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins.–AFP

Baseball camp for West Asia from Jan 1

Islamabad - Pakistan Baseball Federation (PBF) will hold the training camp from January 1 at Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad for the preparation of the national team to feature in the 13th West Asia Baseball Cup. "In all, 30 players from across the country will attend the camp under the supervision of national coaches,” said PBF spokesman. He said the 13th West Asia Baseball Cup 2017 would be played from February 25 to March 1, 2017, at Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad in which five teams Sri Lanka, Nepal, Iran, Iraq and hosts Pakistan will feature. “The teams will arrive Pakistan on February 22 and will warm up for the competition by playing practice matches against other,” he said. He expressed PBF’s gratitude to the PSB for extending all-out support for holding the camp.–Staff Reporter

ITF Level-I coaching course commences

ISLAMABAD - The 3rd PSB-PTF Pre-ITF Level-I Coaching Course commenced here at the Pakistan Sports Board on Wednesday with 30 male and female coaches attending it. PSB Director General Akhter Nawaz Ganjeera has inaugurated the four-day activity, which aims at upgrading the existing knowledge of the participants, said PTF secretary Khalid Rehmani. He said after conducting two such courses - first in Karachi and second at Lahore - the third one was being organised at Islamabad and the PSB had been sponsoring such all activities. “ITF Level-III coach Kamran Khalil has been supervising the course while physical trainer Rana Nasrullah is teaching knowledge about modern physical training tactics.” Ganjera announced to continue supporting the PTF for holding similar courses in due course. “The PSB holds a large number of such technical and coaches courses throughout the year through its academic wing," he said and added so far the PTF had imparted coaching lessons to 63 coaches from all parts of the country and out of which, 23 had passed the written and practical exams and earned the status of national green badge course. He also announced that with the support of ITF and POA, an ITF Level-I course for coaches will be held in Pakistan in 2017 and only national green badge coaches will be eligible to take part in that international course.–Staff Reporter