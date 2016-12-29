ISLAMABAD - The Subh-e-Nau Ladies National Tennis Tournament, which was delayed earlier, has now been rescheduled and will be held from January 5 to 8 here at the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Complex.

Subh-e-Nau (SN) chairperson Shahida Kausar Farooq made this announcement in a statement issued on Wednesday. Earlier, she said that the tournament was scheduled to be held from December 26 to 30 at the same venue, but it was delayed due to some unavoidable reasons. She said that the Bank Al-Falah-sponsored tournament would be played in three categories including ladies singles, ladies doubles and girls’ junior under-18 singles.

Shahida also announced that the Subh-e-Nau was going to award the highest ever prize money for any exclusive ladies event in Pakistan's tennis history. “The amount of prize money is Rs 300,000 which will be distributed among the top performers in accordance with rules of International Tennis Federation (ITF). Besides, daily allowances will also be provided to the outstation players.”

Former national champion Mahvish Chishtie will act as tournament director. The interested players can contact tournament referee Shehzad Akhter Alvi at 0333-5158971 for entries and further details. They can also send their entries to Subh-e-Nau office at 051-4432194 and 0321-7059269. The last date of entries is January 4 (Wednesday) as after this date, no entry will be entertained. The finals of the prestigious tournament will be played on Sunday (January 8) and the players will be handed over lucrative prizes in the prize distribution ceremony.