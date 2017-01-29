St JOHN'S - Former Australian international Stuart Law was Friday named as the new coach of the West Indies on a two-year deal. The 48-year-old will bring the experience of being a former head coach of Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to the job. "I am excited at the opportunity to contribute to what I think is an interesting time for West Indies. I think this assignment has come at an important time of my career," said Law. Law played just one Test for Australia in his career but featured in 54 one-day internationals while building a solid first-class career with Queensland, Essex, Lancashire and Derbyshire.