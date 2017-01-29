Thompson fires 61 at LPGA Pure Silk Classic

MIAMI - American Lexi Thompson fired a career-low 12-under par 61 but compatriot Brittany Lincicome, with the help of a hole in one, clung to a one-stroke lead after Friday's second round of the LPGA season-opening Pure Silk Classic. Thompson shattered the course and tournament records at the Paradise Island Ocean Club layout in the Bahamas with 10 birdies and an eagle in a bogey-free round. Lincicome aced the par-3 12th hole and ran off five birdies in a row. Despite a costly double bogey she was on 17-under 129, one stroke in front of Thompson. "The way it's been going the last two days, the putter has been making everything, which is obviously really fun, so if I can keep that up then it could be good on Sunday," Lincicome said. "I'm just playing well, and still made everything today."–AFP

Gut wins downhill, Vonn crashes out

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO - Lara Gut won Saturday's World Cup downhill at Cortina d'Ampezzo as US ski queen Lindsey Vonn crashed out. Vonn came to grief when in a commanding position in the times in the third section at a spot where she had fallen in training the day before. The American was quickly up on her feet, walking away unscathed. Vonn had arrived in Italy on the back of her 77th World Cup win in the downhill at Garmisch-Partenkirchen last week in only her second race since breaking her right arm in November and fracturing her left knee last February. Swiss skier Gut, the defending overall World Cup titleholder, edged out local hope Sofia Goggia with Slovenia's Ilka Stuhec completing the podium. This latest success moved her to within 30 points of overall World Cup pacesetter Mikaela Shiffrin.–AFP

Sanchez to coach Kenyans to London worlds

NAIROBI - In his long athletics career Felix Sanchez dominated the 400m hurdles for 17 years, winning two Olympic, two world and one Pan American gold titles. And when he retired in April 2016, the Dominican-born Sanchez didn't have a clue what to do next. "I was so worried that after so many years on the track, I didn't really know what I was going to do," Sanchez said. The 39-year-old legend has taken up to coaching four Kenyan hurdlers, including reigning World 400m Hurdles champion, Nicholas Bett and Olympic silver medallist Boniface Mucheru. "I got a call from the agents of a few athletes asking if I was interested at the professional level, and obviously it was an honour for me," said Sanchez, who arrived in Nairobi on Monday at the invitation of Finnish athletics agent.–AFP

Bolt turns in medal, says 'rules are rules'

KINGSTON - Jamaican sprint superstar Usain Bolt insisted Thursday that the loss of one of his nine Olympic gold medals because of the doping sanction of relay teammate Nesta Carter won't tarnish his legacy. "I am disappointed based on losing a medal, but it won't take away from what I have done throughout my career, because I have won my individual events and that's the key thing," Bolt said while attending the opening of a high school gym in Santa Cruz, Jamaica. Bolt said he had already handed back the 4x100m relay gold from the 2008 Beijing Games, which the IOC officially withdrew from Jamaica because of Carter's postive drug test. "I am not fully happy about the situation but rules are rules," Bolt said, noting that Carter and Jamaica's athletics authorities are planning to appeal.–AFP

Ukrainian skiers shine in Swat

PESHAWAR - The 1st day of long-awaited skiing races was dominated by the Ukrainians in the Malam Jabba International Alpine Ski Cup being held at the enchanting resort of Malam Jabba, Swat. Ukraine skiers outclassed their rivals in both men and women categories at the magnificent ski slope, which is hosting this international event for the first time in the history of Pakistan. Ivan Kovasnkyuk of Ukraine got 1st position in Men’s Giant Slalom category while Jan Jakooba of Slovakia remained 2nd 3rd Spot was also secured by Ukraine skier Vasyle Telychuk. Pakistan’s only hope in the category, Olympian M Karim remained 4th in the race. In women Giant Slalom, two Ukraine athletes Tetyana Tikun and Anastasia Gorbunova got the 1st and 2nd positions. Pakistani Ifrah Wali finished 3rd.–Staff Reporter