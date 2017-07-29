LAHORE - Outgoing Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Shaharyar M Khan has said that they are going to file case against the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in the ICC dispute resolution committee for non-fulfillment of the MoU signed between the two boards.

“During the board of governors meeting, the house unanimously decided to sue the BCCI for not fulfilling its promise of playing bilateral series with Pakistan. For filing this case in the ICC dispute resolution committee, we needed to fulfill the some requirements which included write a letter to the BCCI, why we are going to sue them, then have a meeting with them to tell them about the reasons for taking this step, and then arrange a high-level meeting with them involving top ICC officials. We have taken all these steps, but no positive reply came from the BCCI, which always keep on saying, we are ready to play Pakistan but our government doesn’t allow us. Now all the requirements have been fulfilled and we are ready to sue them,” Shaharyar said this while addressing the press conference here at PCB headquarters. Also present on the occasion were PSL head Najam Sethi and Shakil Shaikh.

In the morning session, Shaharyar presided over the last Board of Governors meeting, which discussed different important things regarding domestic cricket structure, incentive for first class players and umpires, PCB budget and many other things. During the presser, both Shaharyar Khan and Najam Sethi described most of the developments of the BoG meeting and the steps they are going to take in future.

Shaharyar said that in his opening remarks, he thanked everyone for supporting him as a PCB chairman during his tenure, which he termed as very successful. “I am really grateful to the entire PCB family which supported me in every matter and helped me complete my tenure in a successful. I hope the next board will run the PCB affairs in better manner and they will try to resume international cricket in Pakistan.

“In the meeting, the most important thing was that I have still been receiving congratulatory remarks on Pakistan cricket team’s Champions Trophy winning. Our domestic structure is not as poor as it is portrayed, instead we are far better than many of the cricket playing nations. And our coaches are also very good, that’s why we have been producing better results at international level and succeeded in winning the Champions Trophy. The passion of Pakistan cricket team was sky high after the league stage, and this passion helped them beat the best teams of the tournament and succeeded in the winning the Champions Trophy. I hope this team, under the leadership of captain Sarfraz, will further progress,” he added.

About PSL spot-fixing scandal, the PCB chairman said: “Yes, the spot-fixing though tried to damage Pakistan cricket and especially Pakistan Super League, yet we have overcome it well in time. Some players were suspended and fined timely, which helped us control it and I hope we will get rid of this fixing issue soon.”

To a query regarding pathetic performance of women cricket team, Shaharyar said: “I agree Pakistan women gave their worst performance in the ICC Women’s World Cup and there is a dire need to bring improvement in it. There is less interest of girls in cricket, that’s why we are not getting good talent but we are trying to hunt fresh talent, which must be groomed well and given proper chances to make our women team better.”

About World XI tour, the PCB chief said: “We have discussed with Giles Clarke about World XI tour, but the thing is that the Punjab government didn’t allow us yet, so as soon as we get green signal from the provincial government, we will invite them to visit the country and see the security situation here.”

Shaharyar said that he met with head coach Mickey Arthur, who said that Grant Flower is a very good batting coach, as he focuses on lower middle order, which always help in adding some valuable runs in the total in the dying overs of the match, so let him continue his job as it will benefit Pakistan cricket and especially batting in longer run.

PCB EXCO chairman Najam Sethi has said that the new drafting system would help the genuine players get due right of representing the country at international while it would discourage parchi system. “When the drafting system was criticized by different regions head, who also gave their suggestions to make it better one, we have decided to pick 10 players from region and 10 from drafting while two emerging players from U-19 cricket will be picked up. I hope this will not only provide regional players proper chance, but also make the domestic cricket more challenging and entertaining.”

When Sethi was pointed out towards the Supreme Court decision of PM’s disqualification and was asked about his fate as a new PCB chairman, he said: “Islamabad decision wouldn’t have any influence on the Pakistan Cricket Board. Although the PCB is patron-less now, yet everything in the PCB will go on in a routine way. There is no hurdle for me to contest the elections but discussing about anything about it is premature.”

Sethi said the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which has now starting bearing fruit, will now fully support the Pakistan Cricket Board, as the total revenue the board earns from the ICC, half of it will come from Pakistan Super League.

He said that the Election Commissioner was appointed by the board, who would start work within one or two day. “A candidate needs 5 to 6 votes for taking over the charge of PCB chairman slot. So two of new board members are Ejaz Arif and me, which the remaining ones, you all know very well, but the Election Commissioner will also announce everything, so the election process will be transparent.”

To a query regarding deficit in the PCB budget, Sethi said: “As we all know, due to the PSL matches in Karachi and Lahore, we have renovated the Gaddafi Stadium first and now renovating the Karachi Stadium, so we are using our finances on these development work. And another thing is that we are going to file case against the BCCI so we have allocated Rs 10 billion (Rs 1 Arab) in this regard.”

Sethi said that the PCB has taken good steps towards improvement of domestic cricket and the players’ contract has been 100 percent increased. “Through this drafting system, the players will get more and fair chances to represent their regions in first class cricket and not only this, they will also get the whole-year contract. Earlier, we used to give 6-month stipend to emerging players, but now we will give them one-year stipend. Quality cricket will be played while international-standard balls will be used and this all will surely raise the standard of our domestic cricket.”

AZHAR KHAN