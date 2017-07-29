London:- South Africa paceman Vernon Philander has been taken to hospital after spending most of the second day's play in the third Test off the field. Philander took 2-17 in 12 overs in between bouts of what was said to be stomach illness Thursday. But he only bowled five more overs in Friday's first session before leaving the field and has yet to return. A team spokeswoman said Philander had been taken to hospital for tests to determine the precise nature of his condition, which now appears to be more serious than initially thought.–AFP