Neymar event off amid transfer talk

SHANGHAI - A promotional event in China featuring Neymar was cancelled Friday because he and his advisers are "busy with transfer issues", organisers said, amid frenzied speculation about a record-breaking move. The Brazilian star forward, who is reportedly mulling a massive 222-million-euro move to Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona, was due to meet fans at a luxury Shanghai hotel on Monday. But China's biggest online travel company Ctrip said on its official microblog Weibo account that the meet-and-greet was off. "Neymar and (his) team are busy with transfer issues so he cannot guarantee he will be at the scheduled event on July 31 in Shanghai," Ctrip said. The firm said it would reimburse ticket-holders, who paid 199 yuan for the chance to see Neymar, and cover their expenses.–AFP

Kipruto in race to fit before Worlds

NAIROBI - Olympic 3000m steeplechase champion Conseslus Kipruto is facing a race against time to shake off injury ahead of the World Championships in London in August. The 22-year-old Kenyan suffered an ankle injury during the national trials on June 23 and only returned to full training Friday. "I am disappointed not to have been able to compete in the Rabat and Monaco Diamond League meetings. I tried to run at the Rabat meeting on July 16, but the pain was too unbearable and I was forced to pull out of the race," said Kipruto. "I was able to do my first full training this morning and it went well. We will see how it acts, but I believe I should be fine for the World Championships." Kipruto trained with four-time 3000m steeplechase world champion Ezekiel Kemboi and Jairus Kipchoge Birech.–AFP

Chelsea in transfer talks every day: Conte

SINGAPORE - Chelsea coach Antonio Conte said Friday that he holds talks "every day" with club bosses about transfer targets as the Premier League champions race to further bolster their squad. The Italian is set to give big-money signing Alvaro Morata his first Chelsea start against Inter Milan in a pre-season friendly in Singapore Saturday and has also splashed out this summer on defender Antonio Rudiger from Roma and midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko from Monaco. But with most of Chelsea's Premier League rivals buying big in the close season, Conte is intent on adding to a squad that this season will also need to cope with Champions League football. The London side have been linked with England international midfielders Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Arsenal and Everton's want away Ross Barkley.–AFP





Asad wins Japan Jr Squash event

ISLAMABAD – Asad Ullah Khan of Pakistan Air Force made the country feel proud, as the youngster won the Japan Junior Squash Championship 2017 U-15 singles title defeating compatriot Khushal Riaz 3-0 in the final held in Yokohama on Friday. While talking to exclusively to The Nation Asad termed this victory was made possible due to his coach Asif Khan’s efforts and his parents prayers. “It is also a gift of Independence for Pakistan and I played the entire tournament with one thing in my mind and that was to win the title.” Asad won the first game 11-3 in 5 minutes. He went onto take the second game 11-6. Khushal showed some resistance in third game that was played on a highly fast tempo. Both players exhibited top class squash and the game kept on swinging from one way to another before Asad finally prevailed and took the game 11-8 to land the title.– Staff Reporter