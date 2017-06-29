Eastbourne - Top seed Novak Djokovic passed his first grass court test of the season on Wednesday, defeating Canadian qualifier Vasek Pospisil 6-4, 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals at Eastbourne.

The Serb is playing a pre-Wimbledon event for the first time since 2010 and will next face the winner from a pair of Americans, either Donald Young or Jared Donaldson.

The three-time Wimbledon champion got onto court after rain washed out Tuesday's play -- save one game in the Djokovic match -- leaving organisers with a backlog to get through.

The former world number one claimed his fifth victory in as many attempts against Pospisil, who is now 4-22 lifetime against top 10 opponents.

"That was the first official grass court match for me this year," Djokovic said. "I'm glad that I came here to Eastbourne. I have had a great couple of days of training with good players, different styles of game.

"Yesterday it obviously wasn't really enjoyable to see the rain falling all day.

"But today we almost played a full match, so I'm glad for that. I felt good on the court, considering it's the first match.

"I played against an opponent that has a really good game for grass. Serves well, comes to the net, has a good variety. "It was a really, really solid win. I'm happy with it."

Djokovic, who will be advised by Andre Agassi at Wimbledon, is the second-highest-ranked men's player to ever compete at the Aegon International behind then-number two Marcelo Rios in 1998.

In the men's first round, Russian Daniil Medvedev knocked out fifth seed Sam Querrey, beating the American 6-3, 7-5. German Mischa Zverev, seeed sixth, beat Ryan Harrison of the US 6-4, 7-6 (11/9).

On the women's side, top-ranked Angelique Kerber recovered to beat Czech Kristyna Pliskova 4-6, 6-1, 7-5, as the German returned to action for the first time since her opening round defeat at the French Open.

Kerber is fighting to hold onto her number one ranking and withdrew from last week's Birmingham event with a hamstring strain.

She trained in Mallorca after recovering from her injury but has yet to capture a title this year or beaten an opponent inside the top 20.

Roland Garros finalist Simona Halep, who trails Kerber by just 115 ranking points, rallied to defeat China's Duan Ying-Ying 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, while Bulgarian Tsvetana Pironkova -- a 2010 Wimbledon semi-finalist -- thumped Monica Niculescu of Romania 6-0, 6-4.

Two-time Grand Slam winner and seventh seed Svetlana Kuznetsova overcame German Mona Barthel 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 while France's Kristina Mladenovic, seeded ninth, dusted aside China's Zhang Shuai 6-0, 6-4.

Djokovic bumped up to two in Wimbledon seedings: Three-times champion Novak Djokovic has been bumped up to second seed for next week's Wimbledon championship despite slipping to fourth in the ATP world rankings while seven-times champion Roger Federer has also benefited.

The seedings, released by the All England Club on Wednesday, have defending champion Andy Murray number one in the men's singles with Germany's Angelique Kerber the women's top seed.

Wimbledon differs from the other grand slams, in the men's singles at least, with previous form on grass in the previous two years coming into play to re-order the top 32 in the world rankings -- a system agreed by the ATP.

Spaniard Rafa Nadal, who won a 10th French Open last month, is second in the ATP rankings but will be seeded fourth at Wimbledon after a mediocre record there in recent years.

Despite winning the title twice, the 31-year-old has not been past the fourth round since 2011.

Favorite Federer, fifth on the ATP rankings, is seeded third which means he will avoid one of his biggest rivals for the title until the semi-finals.

Fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka, runner-up at the French, drops to fifth seed, from his world ranking of three.

Other beneficiaries of the system include Luxembourg's grasscourt expert Gilles Muller who is seeded 16th compared to an ATP ranking of 26. Muller won the recent Den Bosch tournament and reached the semi-final at Queen's Club last week.

Queen's Club champion Feliciano Lopez, ranked 25, is seeded 19th.

The women's seeds stick strictly with the current WTA rankings. Romania's Simon Halep, who could take over the top spot this week if she wins the Eastbourne title, is seeded two.