BEIJING - The former head coach of China's all-conquering table tennis team has denied knowing three top Chinese players would stage a no-show at a major tournament in protest at his removal. Highly respected Liu Guoliang, a former Grand Slam champion who lost his job last week in a restructuring of Chinese table tennis, apologised to fans on the players' behalf. But the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) has threatened to punish the star-studded China team for the actions of the players, who have also said sorry. The sport's three top-ranked men's players -- number one Ma Long, Fan Zhendong and Xu Xin -- failed to appear for their second-round singles matches at the prestigious ITTF World Tour Platinum China Open in the southwestern city of Chengdu on Friday.