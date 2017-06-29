DUBAI - Imad Wasim, Pakistan's spinning all-rounder, tops the new International Cricket Council (ICC) Twenty20 internationals rankings for bowlers, knocking South African spinner Imran Tahir off the top spot.

According to the rankings released by the ICC on June 25, Wasim is the only Pakistani to feature among the top 20 bowlers in the ICC T20I rankings.

Wasim is followed by India's Jasprit Bumrah and South African Imran Tahir in the rankings. None of the Pakistani batsmen have been able to make it to the Top 20 ICC T20I rankings for batsmen topped by Indian captain Virat Kohli.

Bangladesh batsman Sabbir Rahman has broken into the ICC's top 10 rankings for T20I batsmen for the first time. He is currently tenth with 627 points, after the rankings were updated following the T20I series between England and South Africa.

Sabbir, 25, rose in the rankings despite scoring only 117 runs in five innings this year.

Sabbir is the only Bangladesh player after Shakib Al Hasan to break into the top ten rankings for T20I batsmen. Shakib, who is leading the allrounders rankings across all formats at present, achieved the feat in 2012. Mahmudullah, at No. 6, is the only other Bangladesh player among the top ten T20I allrounders.

In the T20I bowling rankings, Mustafizur Rahman is at No. 6, while Shakib is ranked ninth.

In the all-rounder rankings, Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan is number one while Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik are placed at numbers 11 and 15 respectively.

According to the newly-updated rankings, New Zealand are the top T20I side while England now sit alone at number two as Pakistan slip to third place.