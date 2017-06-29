Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Shahryar Khan stated that as security situation in the country has improved hence it is expected that Sri Lankan cricket team will visit Pakistan during this year, reported Nawa-e-Waqt.

“During ICC meeting, Sri Lankan officials appreciated the security situation and expressed their consent to send their team for few matches in Pakistan,” he said.

While talking to Urdu newspaper, Khan said that Sri Lankan officials called security arrangements for PSL final in Lahore satisfactory.

The PCB chairman further added that during ICC meeting, many member states praised the improved security condition in Pakistan as their officials observed the PSL final's security arrangements first hand.

“Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are also interested in sending their junior teams in Pakistan,” he said.

While talking about World XI tour in September, Khan called it highly important and critical for Pakistan cricket.

“Andy Flower will be coach of the team while players from South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies and Australia will play in the World XI,” he mentioned.

The tour of World XI is linked to permission from federal government but PCB chairman said that 90 percent of procedure has been completed in this regard.